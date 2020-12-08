Hugo's Family Marketplace Chooses Solutions from SmartSense by Digi to Expand, Automate, and Modernize Food-Safety Efforts

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartSense by Digi, part of Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced that Hugo's Family Marketplace has selected its equipment monitoring and task-management solutions to improve food safety via automation and organization-wide visibility.

As the supermarket chain in North Dakota and Minnesota continues to expand and modernize, it will open its 11th location later this year. The new store will be the first in a mixed-use residential and commercial building, and the implementation of SmartSense will be a technological centerpiece of these efforts. SmartSense's small-form-factor temperature sensors and wireless gateways easily fit into existing equipment and provide simple and continuous monitoring out of the box. This enables Hugo's to automate and digitize operations to reduce risks of temperature issues – even when stores are closed – and gain greater visibility into operations.

"Previously, we've relied on manual temperature checks in our refrigerators and freezers, as well as our deli areas," said Scott Van Camp, Vice President of Operations with Hugo's. With SmartSense, we now have a digital system of tracking. Their sensors and gateways are small enough to fit into our cooling systems without modification and the expertise that the SmartSense team has provided for installation and training has enabled us to easily integrate this solution into our operations. We're saving hours per day on manual temperature checks, which means we save tens of thousands of dollars every year."

In addition to improving quality assurance and redirecting labor hours to activities that enhance the customer experience, the SmartSense solution gives Hugo's a company-wide view of food safety using temperature and task records that previously only existed at the store level. This greater visibility improves Hugo's ability to allocate staff resources and manage operations more carefully.

"As a forward-thinking grocer with a growth mindset and passion for technology-driven improvements, Hugo's is a great match for SmartSense," said Kevin C. Riley, president of SmartSense by Digi. "Our solution is purpose-built for grocery because we've worked so closely with customers to understand their needs – from the small form factor of our sensors and gateways that easily plug into existing equipment to the visualization capabilities they need to understand performance at a glance. We're proud to work with Hugo's as it continues its technology journey to improved processes, greater efficiency, and stronger food safety."

