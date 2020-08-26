HUGS Brings Their Natural Beauty Line to ECRM's August Showcase

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGS Wellness will be attending ECRM's August virtual program on Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care. The Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference is an opportunity for brands to meet with some of the largest retailers in the United States, networking to gain exposure with retail buyers for their products. The conference has moved to an online platform in order to provide a fruitful networking experience while maintaining safety and social distancing guidelines.

ECRM is historically an in-person, large scale meeting in which brands are face-to-face with a number of different retail representatives, showcasing the best that their product lines have to offer. August's program will be highlighting established, up-and-coming brands in the Hemp and CBD industry, emphasizing the role of hemp in beauty products and natural health products. The Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program will retain the general format of the in-person conference, while taking the platform digital with video conferencing software.

HUGS has been expanding their online product availability throughout the year and has seen tremendous growth in their e-commerce sales. HUGS says that transparency is the key to their success in the CBD market, where too often brands come into existence with little scientific backing or moral convictions about their products.

HUGS has been integrating product quality with community care by giving back through the nonprofit organization, 10,000 Beds, which helps match people in search of recovery with programs that have open spots.

HUGS' products fit nicely with the Beauty Care theme of August's ECRM program since the brand has a heavy emphasis on natural beauty products that feature the inclusion of CBD. HUGS offers topical oils, masks, and even bath balms, which won industry recognition in the High Times 2020 Hemp Cup. Since their launch, HUGS has been racking up a wealth of glowing online reviews, speaking to both the beauty and potency of their products.

The CBD industry can be fraught with dishonesty as fly-by-night companies seek to take advantage of an increasingly popular market, but HUGS is known by their customers and fans for providing products that really work.

HUGS brings their expert level of quality, innovation, and transparency not just to the CBD industry, but now to the beauty industry, as they continue to expand their product sales across the United States market. Find them at ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program, August 24th through August 28th, 2020.

Please direct inquiries to:

Ken Jarrett

(954) 579-2223

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugs Wellness