HUGS Wellness Has Plans to Continue Their Growth Following a Successful ECRM Program

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 18, 2020 /PR Newswire/ -- HUGS Wellness began to help bring care and transparency to the industry after years of clinical research into the benefits of CBD and how it can best be combined with synergistic natural ingredients to provide extraordinary results. Last month, HUGS brought their botanically-based, expertly crafted CBD products to retailers across the United States at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference for the virtual showcase.

ECRM's August program titled Hemp/CBD Health And Beauty Care Program was a prime opportunity for HUGS to introduce retailers to their diverse product assortment and their holistically structured company background. HUGS' compassionate principals enable them to stand out in the CBD industry as their "people first" attitude starts with their employees and extends to the care they put into their products.

In keeping with their company philosophy, HUGS seeks to help people navigating the world of addiction recovery by donating a portion of all of their proceeds to the charity, 10,000 Beds, which helps match people who are looking for treatment with centers who have empty beds. The high cost of recovery treatment is often a deterrent for people with limited resources, and too often the financial obstacles that stand in the way of recovery leave people with limited options.

HUGS has been making waves in the healthy living community for their line of effective and affordable CBD beauty products, making them a perfect fit for August's ECRM focus. CBD has been shown to reinvigorate skin and help maintain an acne-free appearance. HUGS's premier skin-care line includes relief rub, vitamin C serum, bath bombs, and eye cream, that are all infused with CBD in addition to natural proprietary herbal skin-care remedies.

While THC is the psychoactive chemical found in the cannabis plant, CBD, or Cannabidiol, is strictly medicinal with no psychoactive effects. CBD is famous for its skin-calming properties, and tension relief, but as more research comes to light, new benefits emerge every day. Clinical research now indicates links to cognitive function, joint mobility, and skin health.

HUGS Wellness has been winning awards for their CBD bath bombs along with glowing online reviews, and now they will be expanding the online sales of their entire catalog of premium CBD products following their successful run at the Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing (ECRM) Conference's August program. Their products are currently available online through their company website, hugscbd.com, as well as major online retailers.

Please direct inquiries to:

Reagen Kalford

(954) 679-2234

[email protected]

SOURCE Hugs Wellness

Related Links

https://www.hugscbd.com/

