HUGS Wellness Makes CBD Infused Clay Face Masks

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin, Texas-based company, HUGS CBD has been setting trends in the health and wellness industry since its launch with a host of natural, botanical skincare and wellness products infused with CBD. In addition to their other unique products, such as their gummies and bath bombs, HUGS is bringing the power of CBD to the world of beauty with their rejuvenating face serums, creams, tinctures, and masks.

All of HUGS' products are infused with not only the highest industry quality of CBD but also botanical ingredients specifically selected to help support skin health. All of the CBD that Hugs uses is third party lab tested and certified to ensure that their products really work.

CBD, or Cannabidiol, is renowned for its ability to interact with several systems in the body. It has been popularized for a number of topical applications, making it a key ingredient in many natural health products.

CBD is just one of the hundreds of chemicals called cannabinoids that are found in the hemp plant. CBD is non-psychoactive, meaning it does not induce a "high" feeling, which is associated with the psychoactive ingredient, THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol. For this reason, CBD products can be used by a wider range of consumers.

A best-seller among HUGS' impressive product lineup is their glacial clay face mask with 300mg of CBD. Pure chamomile glacial clay has been making the rounds in the health and wellness industry because of its ability to draw out toxins from the skin while revitalizing with rare and essential minerals. Hugs takes clay masks to the next level by adding their broad-spectrum CBD.

In addition to 300mg of CBD, HUGS also includes chamomile, green tea, and aloe vera, to help soothe and nourish the skin, leaving it looking youthful. HUGS stands out in the specialty beauty market, not only for their unique and effective products but because of their price point. HUGS' products contain the same high quality, heavily sought after ingredients as similarly formulated luxury products selling for nearly six times the cost.

HUGS Chamomile Clay Mask and all of their specialty skincare products are already available from their website, and they will be expanding across American retailers, online and in stores as soon as 2020.

