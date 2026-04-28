HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

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HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

Apr 28, 2026, 08:30 ET

WUXI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the "Company" or "HUHUTECH"), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, "We delivered solid top-line growth in fiscal year 2025, with total revenue increasing by 18.1% year-over-year to $21.4 million, supported by continued demand for our system integration solutions and a significant ramp-up in product sales. Gross profit also grew steadily, reflecting the resilience of our core business model. Importantly, we began generating initial contributions from our overseas subsidiaries in the United States and Singapore, marking a meaningful step in our global expansion strategy and validating our localized deployment approach. While we reported a net loss for the year, this was primarily driven by an increase in share-based compensation associated with our long-term incentive initiatives following our public listing. Excluding this non-cash impact, our operating performance remained stable, and we achieved positive operating cash flow.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on expanding our international footprint, strengthening our product commercialization capabilities, and enhancing operational efficiency. We plan to continue to advance the intelligence and digitalization of our systems, including leveraging digital twin technology and AI-driven analytics to enhance reliability, and meet the increasing technical demands of advanced semiconductor manufacturing. We believe our integrated solutions and growing global presence position us well to capture opportunities in the pan-semiconductor industry and deliver sustainable long-term value to our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.
  • Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $21.4 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 18.1% from $18.1 million in fiscal year 2024. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $3.4 million increase in revenue from product sale.

  • Revenue from system integration projects was $16.63 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 0.2% from $16.59 million in fiscal year 2024, which was due to the expansion of the Company's business in the Japanese market in fiscal year 2025.  
  • Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 38.1% from $0.4 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease in revenue from engineering consulting services was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.
  • Revenue from product sales was $4.6 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 281.1% from $1.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects in fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $14.3 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 23.7% from $11.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $7.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.1% from $6.6 million in fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin was 33.1% in fiscal year 2025, decreased from 36.1% in fiscal year 2024.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $24.1 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 197.7% from $8.1 million in fiscal year 2024.

  • Selling expenses were $1.4 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 30.7% from $2.1 million in fiscal year 2024, mainly due to the operation decreased consulting service fee by approximately $0.8 million, an increase of advertising expenses approximately $0.2 million.
  • General and administrative expenses were $21.8 million in fiscal year 2025, an increase of 589.6% from $3.2 million in fiscal year 2024. The significant increase was contributed by (i) an approximately $18.6 million increase in share-based compensation, (ii) an approximately $1.3 million increase in impairment losses, (iii) a decrease of consulting and audit fees approximately $1.6 million.
  • Research and development expenses were $0.9 million in fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 68.8% from $2.9 million in fiscal year 2024. The decrease was due to (i) a decrease of approximately $1.8 million in technical consulting fees charged by a third party, (ii) a decrease of approximately $0.1 million in material costs and of approximately $0.1 million other expenses.

Net Loss

Net loss was $17.3 million in fiscal year 2025, compared to $1.9 million in fiscal year 2024.

Basic and Diluted Loss per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.75 in fiscal year 2025, compared to $0.10 in fiscal year 2024.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had cash of $4.4 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal year 2025 was $2.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $3.0 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in investing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $0.2 million, compared to $3.8 million in fiscal year 2024.

Net cash used in financing activities in fiscal year 2025 was $1.1 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $7.5 million in fiscal year 2024.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, Germany, and Singapore, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company's products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH's software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company's website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 28, 2026, and the Company's other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: [email protected]

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 




As of

December 31,


2025

2024

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash

$

4,428,602

$

3,102,865

Restricted cash

300,296


220,261

Note receivable

86,149


254,092

Accounts receivable, net

9,249,042


9,185,586

Accounts receivable – a related party

516,290


447,703

Inventories

1,103,685


1,175,241

Advance to vendors

1,215,220


150,637

Prepayments and other assets, net

295,738


80,137

Due from related parties

2,292



TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

17,197,314


14,616,522









Property, plant and equipment, net

4,277,525


4,978,080

Intangible assets, net

45,115


79,985

Deferred tax assets

684,847


326,087

Right-of-use assets, net

159,685


183,815

TOTAL ASSETS

$

22,364,486

$

20,184,489









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short term bank loans

$

3,359,025

$

5,273,678

Long-term bank loans - current

230,397



Loan payable from third-party

500,000



Notes payable




733,996

Accounts payable

5,390,732


4,466,933

Due to a related party




246,454

Advance from customers

1,698,526


1,403,628

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

801,422


732,419

Taxes payable

884,694


356,889

Operating lease liabilities – current

142,076


104,088

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,006,872


13,318,085

Long term loans

1,919,974


260,299

Operating lease liabilities – non–current

22,582


80,636

TOTAL LIABILITIES

14,949,428


13,659,020









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







   Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized, 24,103,749 
     and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and 2024,
     respectively

60


53

Additional paid-in capital

23,050,345


4,695,350

Statutory reserves

343,077


343,077

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(15,317,791)


2,026,786

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(660,633)


(539,797)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

7,415,058


6,525,469

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

22,364,486

$

20,184,489

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS  AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME




For the Years Ended December 31,


2025

2024

2023










Revenues – third parties

$

20,381,046

$

17,642,595

$

16,732,688

Revenues – related party

1,050,906


506,649



Total Revenues

21,431,952


18,149,244


16,732,688

Cost of revenues  third parties

13,959,008


10,919,792


11,110,545

Cost of revenues  related party

389,148


676,889


210,251

Total cost of revenues

14,348,156


11,596,681


11,320,796

Gross profit

7,083,796


6,552,563


5,411,892













Operating expenses:











Selling expenses

1,434,220


2,068,278


871,797

General and administrative expenses

21,809,751


3,162,801


1,036,922

Research and development expenses

898,642


2,879,183


1,341,221

Total operating expenses

24,142,613


8,110,262


3,249,940

(Loss) income from operations

(17,058,817)


(1,557,699)


2,161,952













Other income (expense):











Interest income

29,747


8,691


7,279

Interest expense

(118,124)


(113,657)


(72,197)

Other income, net

105,609


5,821


492,123

Total other income (expense), net

17,232


(99,145)


427,205













(Loss) income before income taxes

(17,041,585)


(1,656,844)


2,589,157













Provision for income taxes

302,992


274,399


255,570













Net (loss) income

(17,344,577)


(1,931,243)


2,333,587













Other comprehensive loss











Foreign currency translation adjustments

(120,836)


(281,259)


(105,029)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(17,465,413)

$

(2,212,502)

$

2,228,558













(Loss) earnings per share*











Basic and diluted

$

(0.75)

$

(0.10)

$

0.47













Weighted average number of shares outstanding











Basic and diluted

23,233,110


20,208,803


20,000,000

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




For the Years Ended December 31,


2025

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net (loss) income

$

(17,344,577)

$

(1,931,243)

$

2,333,587

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in)
    operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization

290,556


326,471


214,106

Provision for credit losses

1,299,972


1,900


25,335

Deferred tax (benefits) provision expense

(335,241)


(274,609)


11,950

Share-based compensation

18,355,002






Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment

5,775






Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

153,807


62,062


53,307

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable

(1,006,149)


(724,911)


(2,817,167)

Accounts receivable a related party

(47,658)


(454,150)



Notes receivable

174,226


(257,751)



Inventories

780,827


(669,170)


851,308

Prepayments and other assets

(206,843)


97,665


50,862

Advance to vendors

(1,029,372)


(88,917)


(5,119)

Accounts payable

1,159,736


52,879


1,603,497

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

30,075


188,280


115,482

Advance from customers

227,024


493,048


446,802

Taxes payable

506,575


(40,645)


246,100

Due from related parties




250,495



Operating leases liabilities

(115,118)


(66,909)


(81,121)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

2,898,617


(3,035,505)


3,048,929













Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(164,593)


(3,825,547)


(1,205,784)

Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment, net

3,033






Acquisition of intangible asset

(4,538)





(2,469)

Net cash used in investing activities

(166,098)


(3,825,547)


(1,208,253)













Cash flows from financing activities:











Payments to related parties

(231,304)


(868,438)



Loans from third party

500,000






Advances from related parties







325,642

Proceeds from initial public offering




4,117,955



(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net

(1,145,360)


642,004


(389,894)

Proceeds from short-term bank loans

7,868,480


7,905,066


3,135,195

Repayment of short-term bank loans

(10,042,446)


(4,223,122)


(3,417,645)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

2,412,528


694,859



Repayment of long-term bank loans

(425,183)


(430,813)



Payment of offering costs




(382,333)


(247,874)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(1,063,285)


7,455,178


(594,576)













Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

(263,462)


(117,659)


(88,057)

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

1,405,772


476,467


1,158,043

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year

3,323,126


2,846,659


1,688,616

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$

4,728,898

$

3,323,126

$

2,846,659













Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of year











Cash

$

4,428,602

$

3,102,865

$

2,739,530

Restricted cash

300,296


220,261


107,129

Cash and restricted cash, end of year

$

4,728,898

$

3,323,126

$

2,846,659













Supplemental cash flow disclosures:











Cash paid for income tax

$

9,738

$

97,101

$

68,649

Cash paid for interest

$

81,695

$

36,403

$

68,255













Non-cash activities:











Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

118,994

$

79,591

$

323,290

Reclassification of deferred offering costs

$



$

1,160,781

$


Reclassification of construction in progress to inventory

666,327






SOURCE HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

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