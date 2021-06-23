Hui Huliau Subsidary Awarded 8(a) STARS III Contract

WAIANAE, Hawaii, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hui Huliau announced that the General Services Administration selected Pono Aina Management, LLC (PAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hui Huliau, as an awardee on the 8(a) STARS III Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC). The GSA STARS III contract provides Federal agencies with a streamlined acquisition process for IT solutions and has a $50 billion program ceiling.

"We are excited to add GSA STARS III to the contracting solutions we offer PAM's customers," said Terry Clark, Hui Huliau President. PAM is headquartered in Midwest City, OK and has performed in multiple states and international locations. Customers include the Department of State, the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Air Force, and the California National Guard.

Hui Huliau is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) Native Hawaiian Organization (NHO) headquartered in Waianae, HI. Through its family of 8(a), HUBZone, and Small Business companies Hui Huliau offers a wide range of services and multiple contracting options. Hui Huliau-owned 8(a) firms are eligible for directed, sole source contract awards above the competitive threshold.

To learn more about Hui Huliau or PAM, visit www.huihuliau.com.

