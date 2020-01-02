Hui Wu-Curtis appointed as new President of World Connection

Wu-Curtis comes to World Connection from Arizona Public Service (APS), where she was the GM of Customer Operations and Strategy. Prior to APS, Wu-Curtis had global responsibility for customer care and servicing at Choice Hotels International. Additionally, Wu-Curtis has two decades of leadership experience in key senior management roles for companies spanning verticals in finance, telecommunication, healthcare, hospitality and utilities.

Wu-Curtis is also actively involved with the contact center and customer service industry. She serves on the advisory board of Customer Contact Week (CCW) and is a frequent expert speaker and VIP panel member at global customer service and contact center conferences worldwide. Wu-Curtis was named CCW 2017 Customer Experience Leader of the Year and has published several articles on leveraging data analytics and insight to drive innovation in customer service delivery and support.

Wu-Curtis holds a Master of Business Administration from Western International University and Bachelor's degree in Communications from San Diego State University.

"We are excited to have Wu-Curtis lead our organization through the next stage of our transformation and growth by delivering value and insights to help grow our clients' businesses. Her track record and tremendous leadership experience will be a significant asset for World Connection and our clients," said Hugo Vignolo, CEO.

About World Connection

World Connection S.A. and World Connection LLC is a privately-owned global provider of call center, back office, and business process outsourcing services. Founded in 2011, World Connection provides outsourcing services including call centers, customer service, customer acquisition and retention, sales, collections, as well as back-office processing headquartered in Guatemala City. For more information, visit https://worldconnection.com/

© 2020 World Connection. All rights reserved.

For further information: World Connection: Elder Gonzalez, Tel: 949.743.2689, egonzalez@worldconnection.com

SOURCE World Connection

Related Links

https://worldconnection.com

