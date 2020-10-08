Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Continues Growing with Opening of National Capital Region Office plus Addition of Jim Wink, PE as a Vice President and Managing Principal

We are also proud to announce Jim Wink, P.E. has been hired as a Vice President and Managing Principal to lead business development initiatives and operations for the office. An expert in engineering, construction, public works, and business management, Jim comes to Huitt-Zollars with more than three decades of experience and brings a broad range of expertise supporting federal, municipal, and private sector clients with facilities, infrastructure, and disaster relief projects. He served most of his career in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps with duty assignments that included working Navy Staff in the Pentagon, several facilities at Naval installations located in the National Capital Region, operational tours with the Navy Seabees, and as Executive Officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southwest, executing $3 billion of design, construction, and public works. Jim earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from the University of Rochester and a Master of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Maryland. He is a Fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers and a past President of their San Diego Post.