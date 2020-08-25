Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Expands Executive Team

Wine has been with the firm for 25 years, most recently serving as Public Works Practice Area Leader. Since joining the Huitt-Zollars in 2017, Twomey has led the firm's Transportation practice. Kemper, who has been with Huitt-Zollars since 2001 most recently served as Land Development Practice Area Leader.

The decision to fill the executive team positions with existing leaders is a key component of the firm's strategic growth plan. "As President of Huitt-Zollars, my main goal has been to grow the firm and increase profitability," said Robert J. McDermott. "In order to facilitate this growth, it was important to build a strong leadership team, while also renewing our focus on project management."

As part of the firm's strategic growth plan and heightened focus on project management, Tony Sosebee, P.E. has been named as Project Operations Director. Sosebee previously served as Managing Principal of the Dallas office and has been with the firm for 37 years. In this role, Sosebee will oversee and improve the Project Management process throughout the company.

Huitt-Zollars is an award-winning, full-service design firm ranked among the nation's top design firms by Architectural Record and Engineering News-Record. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, since 1975 and with offices throughout the U.S., Huitt-Zollars' integrated team of experts work across a variety of disciplines and services, transforming how we live, work, and connect with our world through ADVANCEDESIGN℠. To learn more, please visit www.huitt-zollars.com.

