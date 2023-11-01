Huizenga Group Acquires Adaptek Systems and API Alliance

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huizenga Group Automation today announced the addition of Adaptek Systems and API Alliance to its growing portfolio of automation companies.

Adaptek Systems is a highly qualified, solutions-driven design and build engineering firm. API Alliance is a manufacturer of custom electronics, electronic controls and electro-mechanical assemblies. Both companies are headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

"Huizenga Group is an excellent partner for our companies' continued growth," Joe DePrisco, former owner of Adaptek Systems and API Alliance, said, adding, "The opportunity allows the companies to take on bigger projects and offer advancement potential for our employees, while preserving the culture and team in place."

"We are extremely happy to announce this investment and partnership with the management teams of both Adaptek Systems and API Alliance," said Steve Klotz, CEO of Huizenga Group, which owns Huizenga Group Automation. "Joe and his team have developed two great organizations, and we look forward to seeing the companies continue to grow and provide additional services for their customers and opportunities for their employees."

Established in 2021, Huizenga Group Automation is comprised of world-class automation companies serving a broad range of industries, including automotive, heavy-truck, pharmaceutical, medical, food, and consumer goods. Located throughout North America, they offer unique, comprehensive solutions and products that solve critical problems for their customers.

About Adaptek Systems and API Alliance

Since 1989, Adaptek Systems has been providing automation systems for assembly, testing and other unique process challenges. Its operations include over 20,000 square feet of design, production and testing space. Learn more at adapteksystems.com.

Established in 1994, API Alliance has been providing customers with quick-turn prototypes to complete electronic solutions, including turnkey PCB assembly, and offers a full array of services, including engineering and product development. Learn more at apialliance.com.

Adaptek Systems and API Alliance were advised by Tim Claxton of Burt, Blee, Dixon, Sutton & Bloom, LLP (burtblee.com) and Tim Dirig of Dirig Consulting.

About Huizenga Group and Huizenga Group Automation

Founded in 1985, the Huizenga Group provides management services to its diverse portfolio of companies that deliver critical products and services to the world's leading security, automotive, pharmaceutical, medical device, consumer goods and office furniture manufacturers. Throughout its history, Huizenga Group has invested in automation companies. With its refocus on automation the past few years, Huizenga Group formed Huizenga Group Automation in 2021 to manage its automation investments. Learn more at huizengagroup.com.

Huizenga Group was advised by Dustin Jackson, Courtney Lee, and Ryan McNally of Miller Johnson (millerjohnson.com) and Jim Hines of inXcorp Business Advisors (inxcorp.com).

SOURCE Huizenga Group