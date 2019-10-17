Huk Performance Fishing Signs On As Bassmaster Classic Presenting Sponsor

"We are thrilled to be signing on as the presenting sponsor of the 50th annual Bassmaster Classic," said Alvin P. Perkinson, Chief Marketing Officer for Huk. "Bass fishing is part of our brand's DNA, and to be able to help present the sport's biggest event is a real honor. We look forward to working with both B.A.S.S. and Academy to make this year's Classic one for the history books!"

The 2020 edition of the Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk Performance Fishing will pit 53 of the world's best bass anglers against each other as they compete for a purse of over $1 million. The three-day competition and Bassmaster Classic Outdoors Expo will attract thousands of fans to Birmingham and Lake Guntersville.

"B.A.S.S. is proud to have Huk Performance Fishing as a member of our sponsor family," said Bruce Akin, CEO of B.A.S.S. "Bass anglers and fans alike are loyal Huk customers, and we are thrilled that they are partnering with us to continue growing our sport while having their clothing and gear showcased on fishing's biggest stage."

In addition to presenting sponsorship of the 2020 Classic, Huk will be a supporting sponsor of the Bassmaster Elite Series, Basspro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Bassmaster Team Championship and the grass-roots TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation regional tournaments and championship.

