HULA BOWL and NEWSWEEK Announce Title Sponsorship

O'AHU, Hawaii, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HULA BOWL, the post-season all-star college football game held annually in Hawaii, is delighted to announce NEWSWEEK, the iconic American news magazine, as title sponsor of the 2020 HULA BOWL.

HULA BOWL, once the longest-running sporting event in Hawaii, was played continuously from 1947 to 2008. Revived in 2019, the HULA BOWL expects to once again become the best place for college all-stars to launch an NFL career. The partnership with NEWSWEEK, a global platform visited by one in five Americans each month, was designed to support that mission, said HULA BOWL's Executive Director Rich Miano.

"We expect the partnership between NEWSWEEK and this most treasured of all-star games to go well beyond the relaunch and last for many years," Miano said.

The 2020 HULA BOWL, played at Aloha Stadium on O`ahu, Hawaii will feature some of the top senior football players from U.S. colleges as well as players from Australia and Japan.

For NEWSWEEK, the HULA BOWL sponsorship represents an opportunity to build an even deeper relationship with its rapidly expanding American and international audience, said NEWSWEEK CEO Dev Pragad.

"NEWSWEEK is delighted to support the revival of a great American tradition," Pragad said. "The HULA BOWL, with its deep American roots and its potential for global appeal, fits perfectly with our mission to build a loyal audience through highly engaging content on our multimedia platforms."

The 2020 HULA BOWL will be televised live on Sunday, Jan, 26, starting with a pregame show at 10 PM, ET and kickoff at 10:30 PM, ET.

SOURCE Hula Bowl