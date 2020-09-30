Hula Bowl Announces CBS Sports Network as Official Television Partner

"We are excited to partner with the CBS Sports Network once again, which we know will help us to host an unforgettable game that will unite viewers across the country after a difficult year," said Jennifer Logan, Owner and President of the Hula Bowl.

The Hula Bowl will feature top NCAA college football players, representing multiple divisions as well as international players from Japan, Canada, Australia, and Polynesian players to showcase their talents to NFL and CFL scouts.

"It's an honor to bring this winter classic to the masses through CBS Sports Network," said Rich Miano, Executive Director of the Hula Bowl. "We are looking forward to reaching an even wider audience this year."

About the Hula Bowl

The Hula Bowl was established in 1946 as the Hula Bowl All-Star Football Classic game. The top 100 college football players are selected from all across the United States, as well as Australia, Japan and Canada. Football players are given a great opportunity to perform and impress all 32 NFL Scouts and Player Personnel with their abilities. The football players will have the opportunity to compete with the top college players in the nation at the legendary Aloha Stadium. This All-Star game remains one of the longest-running college football All-Star games today. This year at the 2020 NFL Draft the Hula Bowl had over 40 players that were either drafted or became free agents to NFL Teams in pursuing their football careers.

In the past 75 years, the Hula Bowl has hosted Heisman Trophy winners, many legendary players including Deion Sanders, Vince Ferragamo, Eric Dickerson, Drew Brees, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Jesse Sapolu, Samoa Samoa, Billy Sims, Ricky Williams and more.

Following this strongly supported return, the Hula Bowl football game will be featured in January each year on the island of Oahu. This year, the game will again be televised live on CBS Sports Network. To learn more, please visit https://www.hulabowl.com/.

