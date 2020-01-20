Hull Financial Planning Release Comprehensive Study of Retirement Costs for Over 250 U.S. Cities

DALLAS, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Financial Planning today announced the release of a comprehensive study of retirement costs for over 250 cities in the United States.

"This analysis covers a unique aspect of retirement planning: how much it costs to retire where you want to live," said founder of Hull Financial Planning, Jason Hull, CFP®. "Many people, particularly in the FIRE (financially independent retire early) movement, are interested in understanding how they can leverage geographic arbitrage to select a place to retire. This analysis allows them to compare different locations as well as evaluating whether or not to rent or buy in the place they want to retire. For example, the amount someone needs to have saved up to retire while renting a house is 45% cheaper in Dallas, Texas than it is in San Francisco, California; however, if you want to retire in San Francisco, then that person needs 15% less in retirement funds to retire while renting than to buy a home. This level of granularity can help people both identify where they want to retire, but also how much they need to save in order to retire in their desired retirement location."

The study used publicly available information about costs of living and real estate costs in over 250 of the most populous cities in the United States to determine the estimated amount that someone would need to retire in each of those cities.

