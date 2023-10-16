Hull Street Energy Announces Strategic Investment in Greenskies Clean Focus

News provided by

Hull Street Energy

16 Oct, 2023, 17:43 ET

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy has made a strategic investment in Greenskies Clean Focus ("Greenskies"). Greenskies is a vertically integrated company that develops, constructs, finances, owns, and operates distributed solar projects. Since Greenskies was founded in 2009, they have been an industry leader providing commercial and industrial customers with onsite renewable generation solutions in New England, New Jersey, and California.

Continue Reading
Waterford CT
Waterford CT

With this investment, Hull Street Energy expands its footprint in critical power infrastructure that will be required to decarbonize the North American energy economy. Through collaboration with previous investors, JLC Infrastructure, and Greenskies leadership, employees and stakeholders, the firm plans to develop the Greenskies portfolio, accelerating the growth of behind the meter renewable resources throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. DLA Piper LLP and KeyBank acted as legal counsel and financial adviser to JLC Infrastructure, respectively.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC
Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Greenskies Clean Focus
Greenskies Clean Focus offers a full suite of decarbonization solutions, including onsite and offsite solar, battery storage, microgrids, and CCHP. Our vertical integration delivers the most cost-competitive solutions for commercial, public sector, and utility energy users throughout the US. From beginning to end, our customers work with a single delivery team. Greenskies originates, develops, constructs, and operates, while Clean Focus finances and owns the systems. Since our founding in 2009, we have developed and constructed 314 MW of renewable energy facilities across 590 sites in 19 states. Solar Power World ranks Greenskies Clean Focus as the number one commercial solar developer in the Northeast and top three in the US, based on cumulative kW installed. For further information please see www.greenskies.com.

About JLC Infrastructure
JLC Infrastructure ("JLC") is an investor and asset management firm focused on the transportation, communications, energy, utilities and social infrastructure sectors in the United States. The firm was formed in 2015 by Loop Capital and Magic Johnson Enterprises ("MJE") with offices in Chicago and New York City. JLC has a broad network of long-standing relationships with municipalities, governments, infrastructure companies, investors, advisors and financing providers throughout the country. More information about JLC can be found at www.jlcinfra.com.

Media Contact
[email protected] 

SOURCE Hull Street Energy

Also from this source

Energy Transition and Environmental Management LLC Completes Fossil Fuel Portfolio Acquisition from Energy Harbor Corp.

Energy Transition and Environmental Management LLC Completes Fossil Fuel Portfolio Acquisition from Energy Harbor Corp.

Energy Transition and Environmental Management LLC (ETEM), an affiliate of Hull Street Energy, LLC, has completed a series of transactions with...
Hull Street Energy Acquires California Natural Gas-Fired Plant

Hull Street Energy Acquires California Natural Gas-Fired Plant

Hull Street Energy ("HSE") has acquired Sunrise Power Holdings, LLC from an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC, Generation Bridge...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Green Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.