Hull Street Energy Sells Foundation Solar Partners

BETHESDA, Md., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy announced today that it has sold Foundation Solar Partners, LLC ("Foundation Solar") to Birch Creek Energy, LLC. Foundation Solar is an independent renewable development company that specializes in high quality utility-scale solar opportunities in select markets through the United States. Foundation Solar was established in 2019 by a team of accomplished industry veterans who have developed, acquired and managed over 6 GW of renewable resources over the last two decades.

Through its investment in Foundation Solar, Hull Street Energy continued to grow the clean, critical power infrastructure that will be required to decarbonize the North American energy economy.

Lazard Frères & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Hull Street Energy.

Foley & Lardner LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP acted as legal counsel to Birch Creek Energy, LLC.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Birch Creek Energy, LLC

Birch Creek, formed as a utility scale solar development platform in 2019, focuses on the development, financing and ownership of utility scale solar and storage projects in the United States. Since 2019, Birch Creek has developed 872 megawatts (MW) of solar projects and has a pipeline of over 8 gigawatts (GW) of utility scale solar and storage pipeline in various stages of development across MISO, PJM, Texas and the Southeast. Birch Creek has 23 employees and is based in St. Louis, Missouri. More information can be found at www.birchcreekenergy.com.

