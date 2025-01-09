Hull Street Energy Sells Montana Natural Gas-Fired Plant

BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy ("HSE") has sold Basin Creek HoldCo, LLC ("Basin Creek"), formerly part of the HSE Milepost Power portfolio, to Basin Creek Acquisition LLC, a power generation entity formed by Platform Partners LLC and William Pate. Located in Butte, Montana, the facility provides 53 megawatts of critical electric generation to consumers across the state.

Troutman Pepper acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy. Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg LLP acted as acquisition counsel. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP acted as Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) counsel to Basin Creek Acquisition LLC.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy, please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

About Milepost Power

Milepost Power owns and manages flexible, dependable and clean natural gas and dual-fuel electric generating plants in North America, providing electricity and critical reliability service to the grid. Its power plants and analytically driven risk management protocols position the company to play an increasingly important role as the industry transitions to include more renewable generation resources. Milepost Power is an affiliate of Hull Street Energy. For further information, please see www.milepostpower.com.

About Platform Partners LLC

Founded in 2006, Platform Partners LLC is a private investment company based in Houston that makes investments in lower middle-market companies with the intent of growing these businesses into industry leaders through a combination of organic and acquisition growth. Platform invests through a perpetual holding company structure allowing for a long-term, patient approach to partnering with entrepreneurs to build companies. The company manages total assets of approximately $800 million. For more information, please visit www.platformllc.com.

