Hull Street Energy to Acquire Two Peaking Plants in PJM, Expanding Milepost Power Portfolio

BETHESDA, Md. and HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy, LLC ("HSE") has agreed to acquire two power plants from Rockland Capital, LP ("Rockland"): Lee County Generating Station, a 677 MW natural gas turbine facility in Illinois, and Tait Electric Generating Station, a 586 MW dual-fuel facility in Ohio.

The Lee and Tait facilities are strategically located to provide capacity and operational flexibility in the constrained PJM electricity market, where tightening supply-demand dynamics are increasing the need for reliable, fast-start resources that support grid stability.

Lee County Generating Station in Dixon, Illinois

The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals. Once the acquisition is finalized, HSE will own nearly 5,000 MW of highly efficient, reliable gas-fired and dual-fueled generation capacity operating within the Milepost Power fleet, making it one of the nation's largest, privately held power producers.

Troutman Pepper Locke acted as legal counsel to HSE. PEI Global Partners, LLC and Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisors, and Bracewell acted as legal counsel to Rockland.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes and grows. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages decades of experience in North American electricity infrastructure, including generation, storage, transmission, distribution, and load-serving businesses to deliver value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy, please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

Contact: [email protected]

About Rockland Capital, LP

Rockland, based in The Woodlands, TX, is a private equity firm focused on control investments in critical power generation assets, including power plants and power companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. Founded in 2003, the Rockland team benefits from deep and focused electric power industry experience, enabling the firm to take a hands-on, operational focus to managing assets. Targeted investments are generally undermanaged, undervalued, distressed, or in a later stage of development and, as a result, often require significant commercial or operational optimization and restructuring. For additional information, please visit www.rocklandcapital.com.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Hull Street Energy