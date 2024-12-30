Hull Tactical Announces Transfer of Exchange Listing of Hull Tactical US ETF

CHICAGO, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hull Tactical team announced intentions to transfer the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) from NYSE Arca, Inc. ("NYSE Arca") to CBOE BZX Exchange, Inc. ("CBOE") on January 15th, 2025, at market open.

HTAA, LLC is the investment advisor for the Hull Tactical US ETF, which is a series of the Capitol Series Trust (the "Trust"). The Board of Trustees of the Trust approved the transfer at a meeting held on July 11th, 2024.

The Fund will continue to trade as normal on NYSE Arca until the transfer takes place.

About Hull Tactical

Hull Tactical (HTAA, LLC) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2013 focusing on quantitative asset management. The firm's approach focuses on blending diverse predictive signals into cohesive models that adapt dynamically to changing market conditions, aiming to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns. HTAA is committed to evolving its strategies through cutting-edge research and the use of sophisticated data science tools to refine portfolio management.

Important Disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

HTAA, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45246), which is not affiliated with HTAA, LLC.

©2024 HTAA, LLC ("Hull Tactical") is a registered investment adviser.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Asset Allocation