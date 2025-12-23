Hull Tactical US ETF Announces Estimated 2025 Capital Gains Distribution

CHICAGO, Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) has announced an estimated distribution with an ex-date and record date of December 26th, 2025. The payable date will be December 31st, 2025.

Short-Term

Capital Gain ($

per share) Long-Term

Capital Gain ($

per share) Total

Distribution ($

per share) Distribution Per

Share (%) * $1.57 $2.61 $4.18 9.49 %

This information is not intended as tax advice, investors should consult a tax advisor. Final distribution amounts are subject to change.

The Fund's share price will decline by the amount of the distribution. This adjustment reflects the distribution paid to shareholders and does not represent a loss in value.

*The Distribution Per Share (%) is calculated by dividing the most recent distribution by the Fund Net Asset Value (NAV) as of market close on December 19th, 2025.

About Hull Tactical

Hull Tactical (HTAA, LLC) is a Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2013 focusing on quantitative asset management. The firm's approach focuses on blending diverse predictive signals into cohesive models that adapt dynamically to changing market conditions, aiming to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns. HTAA is committed to evolving its strategies through cutting-edge research and the use of sophisticated data science tools to refine portfolio management.

Important Disclosures

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objective.

HTAA, LLC serves as the investment advisor. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC (225 Pictoria Drive, Suite 450, Cincinnati, OH 45246), which is not affiliated with HTAA, LLC.

About the Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS) Investment Strategy

HTUS is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF) driven by various proprietary analytical investment models that examine current and historical market data to attempt to predict the performance of the S&P 500® Index (the "S&P 500®"), a widely recognized benchmark of U.S. stock market performance that is composed primarily of large-capitalization U.S. issuers.

The models deliver investment signals that the Adviser uses to make investment decisions for the Fund. The investment models used are to anticipate forward market movements and position the Fund to take advantage of these movements. Currently, signals are combined into an 'ensemble' array that spans statistical, behavior-sentimental, technical, fundamental, and economic data sources. This combined signal is generated each trading day towards the close of the market and dictates whether the Fund is long/short and the magnitude of position sizing.

The Adviser routinely evaluates the performance and impact of each model on the Fund with the goal of realizing a risk/return profile that is superior to that of a buy and hold strategy.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Asset Allocation