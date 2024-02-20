Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. Welcomes Jamie Arleo as New Environmental, Health and Safety Director

PANAMA CITY, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. (Hull's) is proud to announce the appointment of Jamie Arleo as the newest member of our team, serving as Environmental, Health and Safety Director. With over 25 years of experience in environmental management and emergency response, Jamie brings a wealth of expertise and leadership to the organization.

New EH&S Director for Hull's Environmental Services Jamie Arleo.

In his previous role at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Jamie distinguished himself as a highly skilled emergency responder, managing the busiest response district in the state with exceptional proficiency. His responsibilities included supervising emergency responders and support personnel, serving as the designated State On-Scene Coordinator (SOSC) for hazardous materials incidents and oil spills, and conducting hazardous waste inspections at commercial facilities.

Jamie's extensive training and certifications, including National Incident Management System (NIMS) qualifications, Hazardous Waste Management and Hazardous Materials Transportation expertise, underscore his commitment to excellence in environmental services and emergency response. He has played key roles in coordinating responses to hurricanes, train derailments, pipeline releases, and environmental disasters, demonstrating his ability to manage complex situations with professionalism, efficiency and effectiveness.

In addition to his operational responsibilities, Jamie has contributed significantly to leadership and training initiatives, serving as an instructor for OSHA Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response and DOT Hazardous Materials Transportation courses. His dedication to continuous improvement and knowledge sharing has been instrumental in enhancing the capabilities of emergency responders across multiple agencies.

"Jamie's decades of experience and proven leadership in the environmental industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. It is a testament to his ability to navigate complex challenges and lead teams with confidence and resilience, said Tony Payne, Executive Vice President at Hull's. These are the exact qualities we were looking for in our new Environmental, Health and Safety Director."

His pivotal roles in hurricane response operations and as Deputy State On-Scene Coordinator during the Deepwater Horizon response showcase his unwavering dedication to ensuring public safety and environmental protection in the face of adversity. Jamie's adeptness at coordinating multi-agency efforts and fostering collaboration among diverse stakeholders has been instrumental in orchestrating effective response strategies and mitigating environmental hazards. His strong leadership qualities, coupled with his profound commitment to service and integrity, make him a trusted and invaluable asset to our team."

Jamie holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Biology from Saint Leo College and has completed a vast array of training for oil spill response, hazardous waste operations, WMD, and incident management.

