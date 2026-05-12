Hull's Environmental Services Names James "Bubba" Bryan Area Operations Manager for Atlanta Service Center

Accomplished emergency response and hazardous materials leader brings more than three decades of operational experience to Hull's growing Atlanta team

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull's Environmental Services is pleased to announce that James "Bubba" Bryan has joined the company as Area Operations Manager for its Atlanta Service Center.

James "Bubba" Bryan was recently named Atlanta Area Operations Manager at Hull's Environmental Services, Inc. He's served the environmental industry for over thirty years.

Bryan brings more than three decades of experience leading high-risk hazardous materials incidents, industrial firefighting operations, transportation emergencies, and large-scale disaster response efforts across North America and internationally. A United States Air Force veteran, Bryan has built a career managing complex, high-consequence operations involving derailments, refinery emergencies, chemical releases, flammable liquid incidents, and other specialized response scenarios.

In his role with Hull's Environmental Services, Bryan will provide operational leadership for the Atlanta Service Center, supporting emergency response, environmental services, hazardous materials response, industrial services, and customer operations throughout the region. His responsibilities include directing field operations, supporting regulatory compliance, coordinating with clients and agencies, and helping ensure safe, efficient outcomes during both emergency and non-emergency projects.

"Bubba brings the kind of real-world operational experience that is difficult to replicate," said Tony Payne, Executive Vice President of Hull's Environmental Services. "His background in emergency response, hazardous materials management, industrial firefighting, and incident command will strengthen our Atlanta Service Center and provide immediate value to the customers we support throughout the region. As we continue to grow our regional service capabilities, experienced operations leadership is critical, technical knowledge, safety-first mindset, and ability to lead field teams in complex environments make him a strong addition to Hull's."

Throughout his career, Bryan has held senior leadership roles including Director of Training and Technical Operations, Vice President of Emergency Response, and Hazardous Materials Manager for a Class I railroad. His expertise includes hazardous materials command, transportation emergency management, refinery and industrial fire programs, workforce development, regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, compressed gas response, and reactive materials control.

Bryan is also recognized for building high-performing teams, developing advanced training programs, and maintaining a strong safety culture, including a proven record of zero lost-time incidents.

Hull's Environmental Services provides emergency response, environmental remediation, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management, industrial cleaning, vacuum truck services, transportation and disposal, and related environmental services to industrial, utility, transportation, government, and private-sector clients. With service centers across the Southeast and South-Central United States, Hull's supports both emergency and non-emergency environmental service needs with experienced personnel, specialized equipment, and a strong commitment to safety and compliance. Visit www.hullsenvironmental.com for more information about Hull's.

SOURCE Hull's Environmental Services