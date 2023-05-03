HULOOP ANNOUNCES UNIFIED AUTOMATION PRODUCT UPDATE

Newest Version Aims to Leapfrog Competitive Automation Vendor Capabilities

AUBURN, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HuLoop Automation (HuLoop), an emerging intelligent automation software leader, today announced the immediate availability of the newest version of HuLoop's Unified Automation Software Platform (v5). The release offers subscribers substantial new capabilities, such as enhanced applied artificial intelligence (AI), new advanced human-friendly features, and significant user experience upgrades.

HuLoop offers an AI-powered, no-code unified automation platform designed for enterprises. It includes an integrated array of capabilities, including process and task discovery, robotic process automation, business process orchestration, intelligent document processing, intelligent data management, and test automation. HuLoop's platform serves as a one-stop-shop for companies seeking true integration and lower costs of ownership.

HuLoop's platform doesn't involve the costly, time-intensive integrations typically required by automation vendors. As a result, HuLoop clients benefit from much faster speed to value than other digital transformation initiatives. In addition, HuLoop's unified automation platform includes an array of role-specific digital agents ready to perform tasks and activities across the enterprise – freeing up employees for more valuable work.

Primary new features included in HuLoop's v5 platform are:

Enhanced Automation Orchestration with plain English language user interactions, including new drag-and-drop visual studio capabilities to build and manage automations easier. On-platform Digital Assistant HuGO with advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) capabilities. HuGO answers hundreds of platform-related questions and executes user-instructed on-platform activities through voice or text interactions. New Intelligent Desktop and Autonomous Server Agent with personification. The new Intelligent Agent user experience provides easier-to-learn and use capabilities coupled with new parallel processing. Enhanced Desktop Recorder for screen capture and recording like the platform's existing web recorder and soon-to-be-released Mobile Recorder for multi-platform and hybrid applications. Enhanced Analytics and Diagnostic Reporting Module.

In addition to the primary enhancements noted above, HuLoop's v5 platform includes additional no-code capabilities now numbering close to 400 integrated commands and functions. There are also new third-party connectors and integrations now available on the platform.

"We are very excited about the level of innovation and new capabilities that we are adding to the HuLoop platform," said Todd P. Michaud, CEO at HuLoop Automation. "There are three strategic product drivers that we are focused on: 1.) leading in applied AI, 2.) harmonizing human and technology interactions with advanced human-in-the-loop capabilities, and 3.) ensuring a simple, beautiful user experience."

"With the v5 release, our team will be shifting to add Generative AI like Chat CPT, more sophisticated document intelligence, and greater predictive and prescriptive automation capabilities," said Chandra Kanive, Chief Product and Technology Officer at HuLoop Automation.

ABOUT HULOOP AUTOMATION, INC.: Based in the Sacramento area, California, HuLoop Automation serves enterprises who are digitally transforming their businesses to maximize human productivity and improve customer experience, all while leveraging existing technology investments. HuLoop has built a unified automation platform to help enterprises automate manual, mundane tasks, so their human talent is able to spend time on higher value work. Our AI-based, codeless, Human-in-the-Loop software eliminates mind-numbing work, saving our clients' money and improving employee satisfaction. Learn more at www.huloop.ai and follow HuLoop on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter .

