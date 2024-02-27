HuLoop Raises $5M Seed Round to Drive Radically Simple, Fast, and Affordable AI-Powered Intelligent Automation

HuLoop to Expand Its Unified Automation Platform and Financial Services, Retail/CPG Customer Base

AUBURN, Calif., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HuLoop Automation, a leader in AI-powered intelligent automation, today announced the successful closing of its $5M seed round. The round was led by Moneta Ventures, with participation from Rebellion Ventures, Growth Factory, Vibranium VC, Nurture Ventures, Insta VC and others. This funding will fuel HuLoop's mission to revolutionize automation, making it simpler, faster, and more affordable for its growing roster of clients in financial services and retail/CPG.

HuLoop's approach to automation offers a radical departure from first-generation solution providers. Traditional automation solutions provide point solutions like Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Business Process Management (BPM), or Software Test Automation, which are too complex, involve time-consuming implementations, and are prohibitively expensive. In contrast, HuLoop combines cutting-edge technologies and human-in-the-loop processes to augment RPA, BPM and Test Automation to deliver faster results with unprecedented ease of use.

"Our goal at HuLoop is to democratize automation, making it accessible to non-technical professionals and to companies of all sizes," said Todd P. Michaud, CEO of HuLoop Automation. "With this funding, we are excited to further enhance our platform and bring the benefits of AI-driven automation to more businesses, enabling them to achieve new levels of productivity and efficiency."

"We have been active in the enterprise AI space for many years and believe HuLoop is poised to lead the next round of innovation in the automation industry," said Lokesh Sikaria, Managing Partner at Moneta Ventures. "Their innovative approach and commitment to customer success sets them apart, and we are excited to be part of their journey."

The additional capital will enable HuLoop Automation to expand its team, accelerate product development, and scale its operations to meet growing demand. For more information about HuLoop Automation and its platform, visit www.huloop.ai.

About HuLoop Automation:

HuLoop Automation offers AI-powered intelligent automation solutions that are radically simple, fast, and affordable, for companies of all sizes to boost their productivity. The platform caters to two primary industry sectors: financial services and consumer commerce. HuLoop's no-code solution provides a digital workforce that automates mundane, repetitive work, enabling employees to concentrate on more valuable work. By leveraging an array of innovations like AI-based intelligent agents, robotic process automation (RPA), intelligent document processing (IDP), generative AI, and human-in-the-loop employee experiences, HuLoop helps companies achieve new levels of productivity and efficiency.

