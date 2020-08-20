Hülsa Wellness Partners With JBK Wellness Labs For Exclusive CBD and Cannabinoid Product Formation

JBK, led by Craig Nandoo and Dr. Jenelle Kim, bring decades of product formulation experience—plus secret herbal formulations passed through Dr. Kim's lineage for centuries—with a specialty in herbology, to Hülsa. JBK is best known for its Bi Bong® formulations, which have deep roots in Traditional Oriental Medicine. "Bi Bong, which is Korean for 'secret formula,' are formulations that my ancestors devoted their entire lives to in order to find ways to improve the human condition - mind and body," says Dr. Kim, the first woman in her line of lineage to steward the Bi Bong® formulations.

Hülsa will add powerful Bi Bong® formulated products to its Critical Cannabinoid™ product offerings. With this partnership, Hülsa will have exclusive rights to use Bi Bong® in conjunction with cannabinoids to expand Hülsa's product offerings with Bi Bong® formulations.

"We are very selective about what companies we partner with," says Dr. Kim. "Given Hülsa's commitment to quality, a focus on clean ingredients that have an impact, plus its extensive background in the hemp and cannabis space, it made perfect sense."

Hülsa has decades of combined experience in both the hemp and cannabis industries as well as network marketing and direct sales. Hülsa's founding team includes Josh Ginsberg, co-founder of Native Roots, one of the largest legal cannabis production and distribution companies in the world; and Julian Michalowski, co-founder of California-based cannabis dispensary chain Coastal Dispensary. Other key leadership includes Jeff Rogers, founding (former) CEO of Kannaway; and David Berck, a top 500 distributor who serves as Hülsa's President. Together, Rogers and Berck bring four decades of direct sales leadership.

"Here at Hülsa we are creating authentic critical cannabinoid products that go beyond CBD—we take a holistic approach to formulations and obsess over quality," says Berck. "With Dr. Kim and JBK's partnership, we are ushering in a new era of purpose-driven cannabinoids amalgamated with ancient herbology expertise. Our Brand Partners are thrilled about the future of Hülsa and their opportunity to capture market share with this strategic partnership."

Hülsa products range from daily wellness endocannabinoid support to topical skincare products, sleep aids and more with expanded offerings coming soon.

Hülsa kicked-off a soft "blitz" launch on August 1, 2020. Its official launch is slated for October 1, 2020 where it will offer its foundational cannabinoid wellness and skincare line plus the first of many products featuring Bi Bong® formulations. Those interested in becoming a Brand Partner with Hülsa can contact [email protected].

About Hülsa Wellness

Colorado-based Hülsa Wellness makes Critical Cannabinoid™ wellness and beauty products distributed through a direct-sales model. Each Hülsa product is meticulously crafted using the highest-quality botanical ingredients infused with CBD-rich Critical Cannabinoids™ to deliver a truly clean wellness experience. Driven by a deep-seated passion for sharing the benefits of not just CBD, but other essential cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, Hülsa ushers in a new era of self-care with rigorously tested, obsessively transparent, and flawlessly elegant cannabinoid offerings. Hülsa empowers its Brand Partners (direct-sales representatives) with a generous compensation plan, plus technology-driven tools and resources for success.

About JBK Wellness Labs

JBK Wellness Labs is a leader in formulating and manufacturing natural nutritional and beauty products, and specializes in incorporating proper herbal formulations into many of the products they produce. They are well known for Bi Bong® formulas, which are herbal formulas that have been handed down for centuries from generation-to-generation through a family lineage. JBK is also a pioneer in manufacturing with CBD and cannabinoids, working with some of the earliest companies in the space since 2012.

