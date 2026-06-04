Hult Prize Nationals Underway Across 45 Global Competitions As 2,000 Startups Vie for $1 Million Prize

National Round Draws from Field of 18,000 Startups Representing More than 55,000 Entrepreneurs Across 2,200 Universities and 130 Countries

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hult Prize Foundation today announced the ongoing Nationals Round of competition for the 2026 challenge cycle, in which for-profit ventures from around the world are competing to address the world's most pressing challenges. The annual Hult Prize awards $1 million USD in seed funding to the winning team, backed by the Hult family – founders and owners of EF (Education First), the world's largest private education company.

Now in its 17th year, Hult Prize continues its open challenge format, welcoming student-led startups across all sectors and innovation areas. Each venture must align with at least one U.N. Sustainable Development Goal and demonstrate a triple-bottom-line commitment to people, planet, and profit.

This year's competition drew 18,000 registered startups, with 2,000 teams advancing to the Nationals Round. National competitions are currently underway at 45 universities and host institutions around the world, with additional teams competing online. By June, the national stage will conclude, and 80 teams will move on to the Hult Prize Digital Incubator this summer.

"Hult Prize competitors aren't waiting for permission to solve global problems – they're building businesses that do it," said Hult Prize CEO Lori van Dam. "We're seeing extraordinary talent and ambition from students based in every corner of the world. This year, we welcomed more than 250,000 student entrepreneurs, organizers, volunteers, mentors, and judges from over 130 countries, supporting the creation of 18,000 new startup ideas. With the 2026 cycle fully underway, I'm excited to see even more purpose-driven ventures emerge and to help these founders take their businesses to the next level."

Competition Cycle

The competition began in September with Qualifiers, where students from more than 2,200 universities compete locally in campus-hosted events or apply online through the open application process.

Campus winners – along with top online applicants – advance to the Hult Prize Nationals. In early summer, approximately 80 teams advance to the Hult Prize Digital Incubator, where they work with global mentors to test product-market fit, refine their business strategy, and strengthen their impact frameworks ahead of the Global Accelerator.

The top 20 startups emerging from the Digital Incubator earn a place in the prestigious, in-person Hult Prize Global Accelerator at Ashridge House in Berkhamsted, UK. There, teams receive intensive mentorship, investment-readiness support, and pitch opportunities as they prepare for the Global Finals.

Eight teams will be revealed as this year's Hult Prize Global Finalists on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, before pitching live for $1M USD at Ashridge House. Ashridge House – a 700-year-old royal estate in the English countryside outside London – is part of the EF ecosystem and typically hosts executive education programs and events. For the Hult Prize Global Accelerator and Finals, it is transformed into a one-of-a-kind residential startup accelerator – putting the resources, mentorship, and immersive environment of a world-class executive education and events center directly in service of the next generation of social entrepreneurs.

"At a moment when purpose and personal ambition are too often seen as competing goals, the entrepreneurs who join the Hult Prize are proving that purpose-driven, financially sustainable companies can often achieve greater scale, resilience, and long-term impact than many people assume is possible," van Dam added. "This generation is redefining what it means to build for the public good – and investors should be paying attention."

Building on Last Year's Momentum

The launch of the 2026 Hult Prize competition and National Rounds follows the success of the 2025 Hult Prize, where Stick 'Em – representing the National University of Singapore and Singapore University of Technology and Design – won the $1 million prize for its affordable STEAM kits and digital platform designed to expand hands-on learning worldwide, with a focus on underserved communities.

Previous winners include Korion Health (2024), Banofi Leather (2023), Ecobana (2022), and a growing alumni community of ventures that have gone on to raise capital, hire globally, and scale impact in healthcare, agriculture, climate tech, education, and beyond.

About the Hult Prize

Founded in 2009 by students at the Hult International Business School, the Hult Prize is the world's largest engine for student impact entrepreneurship. The competition challenges young founders to build scalable, sustainable companies that address the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and create measurable social impact. The $1 million annual prize is funded by the Hult family, founders and owners of EF (Education First), who serve as title sponsor of the competition. Hult International Business School, whose leadership in entrepreneurship and experiential learning continues to inform the program, remains a valued partner.

SOURCE Hult Prize Foundation