HULU ORIGINAL 'HISTORY OF THE WORLD, PART II' BECOMES AN INTERACTIVE DIGITAL GAMING EXPERIENCE

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mel Brooks' History of the World, Part I has influenced comedic cinema for 40-plus years and the cult 80s movie is finally getting an interactive gaming experience with its sequel, which debuted on March 6.

History of the World, Part II premiered as a new eight-episode series on Hulu, and as an interactive digital gaming experience available to play online and on Xbox. In the digital gaming experience, fans encounter the show's colorful characters voiced by the star-studded cast with Ike Barinholtz, Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, and of course, the formidable Mel Brooks. The show's mastermind is no stranger to video games, as Brooks has been involved with several previous gaming projects.

The interactive website version of the History of the World, Part II gaming experience embraces the crass humor and absurd silliness of the show (and makes no apologies) for an unforgettable, unique experience with plenty of memorable features like the fact that the world didn't begin with a 'big bang' – it was actually 'The Big Burp.' Players will feel like they're part of the show as they experience various historical recreations, from Amelia Earhart to Noah's Dog Park, and more.

The History of the World, Part II digital gaming experience is available to download FREE on Xbox until March 31, 2023, and for desktop and mobile play until July 6, 2023. Players who complete the interactive gaming experience are eligible to win prizes, including a brand-new Xbox, and more historically hilarious surprises.

To learn more about the History of the World, Part II interactive gaming experience, click here .

