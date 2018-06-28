HUM Nutrition Introduces Collagen Pop, The First-Ever Dissolvable Collagen Tablet

As we age, we naturally lose collagen in the layers of our skin. After taking the Marine Collagen of HUM's Collagen Pop for four to eight weeks, 68% of participants in a double-blind trial reported an overall improvement in their skin including fine lines, wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, texture, tone and smoothness.

HUM has partnered with Sephora for a nationwide campaign to launch Collagen Pop. Beginning on June 28, every Sephora shop window will showcase Collagen Pop and each shopper will be greeted by a wellness display featuring the product.

To celebrate the launch, HUM has created a wellness series called HUM Together, featuring fresh thinkers and transformative activities highlighting beauty from the inside out. Mirroring HUM's overall approach to beauty and wellness, the event will help consumers look and feel their absolute best. The day will begin with a dance inspired workout by Lekfit followed by classes with experts in beauty, wellness and nutrition, including therapeutic skin coach Hayley Wood, Skin Fit Gym founder and trainer Koko Hayashi, One Life Yoga Co-founder Samy Rose, renowned breathwork teacher and author Ashley Neese and HUM's Director of Education Sarah Greenfield RD CSSD, among others. The event will feature the world's first Collagen Bar serving Collagen Pop in a variety of refreshing ways during a beauty tonic happy hour.

HUM Together will be hosted at The Grove in Los Angeles from 1pm to 9pm on July 17, 2018.

"HUM's mission is to help consumers look and feel their absolute best from the inside out by bringing them best-in-class, clinically-tested supplements. With Collagen Pop, we wanted to take it a step further by solving a need in the growing ingestible collagen market with the first-ever dissolvable collagen tablet that is not only the best in its class, ultra-convenient when on the go, delicious tasting, and clinically-researched but also attractively priced," said HUM Nutrition Co-founder & CEO Walter Faulstroh.

Collagen Pop will be available beginning June 28, 2018 in all Sephora locations, Sephora.com and on HumNutrition.com. Collagen Pop is non-GMO, gluten free, sustainably sourced and available in two sizes: $12 for a 10-day supply and $30 for a 30-day supply.

ABOUT COLLAGEN POP:

The first dissolvable collagen tablet combines highly absorbable Premium Marine Collagen Peptides and Vitamin C to replenish and hydrate the skin, helping to maintain elasticity and improve overall skin appearance.

Marine Collagen Peptides are bio-available, making them easy for the body to absorb, and are sustainably sourced from non-GMO, wild caught fish that replenish the body's collagen levels.

Vitamin C is also an important part of the Collagen Pop formula as it increases natural collagen production in the body. Vitamin C helps to brighten and firm the skin and serves as a powerful antioxidant to clear the skin of free radicals.

Infused with real rose petals that have also demonstrated skin soothing benefits.

Great tasting unlike other Collagen drinks.

A tablet of Collagen Pop dissolves in 8 oz of water and can be taken throughout the day.

Ultra-convenient – the product fits every bag and does not require stirring to dissolve.

About HUM Nutrition

HUM Nutrition, the leading beauty supplement company, revolutionized an entire industry by successfully merging beauty and wellness. By completing the beauty routine from within, HUM initiated a movement that has inspired over half a million people to lead healthier lifestyles and retailers to create a new category. HUM has reinvented every touch point of the vitamin experience starting with a proprietary online quiz that pairs consumers with curated product recommendations and a personal Registered Dietitian. HUM's innovative range addresses ultra-specific beauty concerns. Every formulation is rooted in clinical research, and ingredients are carefully sourced and triple tested by independent labs for quality and purity. HUM's appealing brand resonates like no other with today's consumers and its distinct color-coded packaging and friendly tone has successfully removed the often-intimidating barrier to vitamins and supplements. For more information, visit HumNutrition.com and follow @HumNutrition.

