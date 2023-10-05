HUM Nutrition Launches Best Of Berberine Supplement to Support Healthy Glucose and Fat Metabolism

HUM's new Best of Berberine supplement offers a clean and clinically tested dose of 1200 mg, free of fillers and artificial ingredients.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUM Nutrition has launched its newest supplement, Best of Berberine, packed with 1200mg of pure Berberine. The 30-day supply of HUM's newest verified clean, vegan, and made with a clinically tested dose of berberine supplement offers a helpful boost for those interested in managing weight and healthy glucose levels.

Berberine is an organic alkaloid compound found in a variety of plants that has been shown in clinical trials to support cardiovascular health by lowering cholesterol, regulating blood sugar levels, and supporting weight loss. Berberine works to regulate how glucose is metabolized to get your blood sugar under control, providing sustained energy and feeling fuller for longer as a result. Glucose is an important source of energy and a key fuel for our brains, and when blood sugar is regulated, healthy weight management and regulating appetite becomes easier.

Consumers should begin to see early results in 4 weeks with continued benefits after 8 weeks. It is formulated to take two capsules once daily with food.

HUM's CEO and Founder, Walter Faulstroh, explains: "Berberine has recently attracted a lot of attention. After vetting the quality of clinical research supporting the benefits of berberine at a certain dose and noticing that there wasn't an option on the market that met HUM's high clean and sustainable standards, we decided to work on a formula that allows our customer base to access the best quality berberine at a compelling price point in environmentally friendly packaging." 

Retailing for $35 now available at www.HumNutrition.com.

ABOUT HUM Nutrition:
HUM Nutrition's mission is to make consumers feel good from the inside out. The brand's commitment to confidence from within has revolutionized an entire industry by creating supplements for skin, hair, body, and mood. Each HUM product is formulated by their team of  RD Nutritionists, with clinically tested actives and, FREE of the 'Tricky 12' - widely used ingredients that you don't want in vitamins like artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. Products are Clean Label Project certified and non-GMO. The brand's commitment to sustainability is rooted in the impact of planetary health on human health. Every HUM bottle is made from upcycled 100% Prevented Ocean Plastic™. To date, HUM has saved the equivalent of over 20+ Million bottles from entering our oceans. 

