HUM Nutrition Launches The World's First Celery Juice Gummies With Clinically Tested Ingredients for Natural Detoxification

Hum Nutrition

05 Jun, 2023, 22:53 ET

HUM's new Celery Juice Gummies are a first-of-its-kind vitamin offering the key benefits of celery juice—without the mess—in a gummy that supports gut health, regularity and digestive health, while providing a delicious, easy-to-take source of fiber and nutrients found in celery

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUM Nutrition has launched the world's first Celery Juice Gummies to support gut health, regularity, and the body's natural detoxification while nurturing the gut microbiome.

HUM Nutrition's new first-of-its-kind Celery Juice Gummy vitamins support gut health, regularity, and digestive health -- without the mess.
Created to provide the health benefits of celery juice while saving consumers the hassle (and mess) of juicing, the vegan gummies utilize clinically studied FOS prebiotic fiber to improve regularity and nurture the gut, while Vitamins A, C, B6, K1, Folate, and Chlorophyll support the immune system and healthy cell function. Celery juice + prebiotic fiber + chlorophyll nurture the gut while naturally cleansing the digestive tract, providing a daily green boost.

HUM's Celery Juice Gummies provide 5 grams of fiber per serving. Consumers should begin to see improvements in regularity in about 14 days.

HUM's Head of Scientific Affairs and Education, Dr. Jennifer Martin-Biggers explains: "We formulated the first of its kind Celery Juice Gummies to provide the vitamins found in a serving of celery juice without messy juicing, plus we added clinically studied FOS prebiotic fiber that helps to nurture our gut microbiome and natural detoxification processes. Fiber often gets lost in juicing, so these gummies provide additional benefits and taste absolutely delicious."

Retailing for $20 now available at www.HumNutrition.com.

ABOUT HUM Nutrition:
HUM Nutrition's mission is to make consumers feel good from the inside out. The brand's commitment to confidence from within, has revolutionized an entire industry by creating supplements for skin, hair, body, and mood.

Each HUM product is formulated by their team of RD Nutritionists, with clinically tested actives and, FREE of the 'Tricky 12' - widely used ingredients that you don't want in vitamins like artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors, and preservatives. Products are Clean Label Project certified and non-GMO. The brand's commitment to sustainability is rooted in the impact of planetary health on human health. Every HUM bottle is made from upcycled 100% Prevented Ocean Plastic™. To date, HUM has saved the equivalent of over 19+ Million bottles from entering our oceans. 

