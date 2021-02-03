Hum Platform Helps Non-Profits Launch Amazon Style Personalization with Ease

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hum , a fast-growing tech startup makes it easy for non-profits to launch on-site, email and cross-platform personalization, competing with Silicon Valley giants.

In a digital environment where...

70% say an organization's understanding of their personal needs influences their loyalty

67% say it's important for organizations to automatically adjust their content based on their current context for a real-time personalized experience

42% are annoyed when content isn't personalized

It's clear that personalization is no longer "nice to have" - it's expected.

More on how Hum helps non-profits personalize here .

About Hum

Hum is purpose built to help associations, societies and member organizations create custom experiences that rival tech giants. The platform unifies technology systems and tracks digital interactions across an entire organization. This intelligence helps organizations deliver the personalized content and experiences that members crave.

The Hum Platform...

Connects systems (website, events tech, marketing systems, etc.)

Develops unified profiles for groups and individuals

Segments audiences by behaviors, interests and preferences

Generates real time insights and feedback

Suggests opportunities to pivot based on member and audience behavior

Powers personalized communication and experiences

Hum starts by integrating technology systems: website, events platforms, email, and more. The platform tracks user interactions across these systems to develop detailed profiles of individuals and groups, updated in real time. Organizations get a unified look at what's working (and what isn't) across member services, marketing, learning, networking, and events. Hum also helps organizations act on their intelligence by developing seamless, personalized experiences across all platforms.

Early Feedback:

"We see the Associations Intelligence Platform category as essential for associations in 2021 and beyond. What we really love about Hum is that they're so much more than software - it unifies our systems to uncover actionable, data-driven ideas for growing our digital properties. The results have been transformational. Hum has helped us ensure success as we reimagine what digitalNow events and communications look like."

- Leadership Team, digitalNow Conference

