Huma Abedin to Keynote ColorComm Signature Luncheon at 8th Annual ColorComm Conference

News provided by

ColorComm, Inc.

20 Jul, 2023, 09:30 ET

CNN's Abby Phillip to Serve as Luncheon Emcee on Friday, July 28

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorComm, Inc., the nation's leading women's platform addressing diversity & inclusion across the communications, marketing, advertising, and media industries, will host its 8th Annual ColorComm Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida.

Huma Abedin, Political Strategist and New York Times Bestselling Author will serve as the keynote speaker at the ColorComm Signature Luncheon held at ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference on Friday, July 28 at 12:30pm in the Grand Ballroom of the Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne.  CNN's Abby Phillip will serve as emcee of ColorComm's Signature Luncheon.

The ColorComm Signature Luncheon serves as the final activity of ColorComm's 8th Annual Conference.

"ColorComm initially started as a luncheon series in 2011 to connect women of color in business. It is only fitting that we conclude our Conference with how the organization was started. Twelve years later, ColorComm has evolved into a corporation which provides economic opportunity and advancement to multicultural communities," said Lauren Wesley Wilson, Founder and CEO, ColorComm, Inc.

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat that connects more than 400 executive leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital from across the country.

For more information visit:  www.c2miami.com

About ColorComm Corporation:
ColorComm Corporation was founded in 2011 to serve the needs of multicultural talent working in the communications, marketing, advertising, digital and public relations industries. The portfolio of companies under the ColorComm Corporation provides access and opportunity for people of color in business, delivers industry campaigns to inform and educate, counsels clients on crisis and media relations, and develops a community for those who want to achieve leadership and C-Suite positions.  ColorComm Corporation includes the ColorComm Network, ColorComm Search, ColorComm Media Group and Men of Color in Communications.

SOURCE ColorComm, Inc.

Also from this source

Fat Joe to Headline ColorComm Circle Awards After Party at 8th Annual ColorComm Conference

ColorComm Announces The Seven Honorees of The 2023 ColorComm Circle Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.