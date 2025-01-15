Huma and Wheel Partner to Deliver a Direct-to-Consumer Platform as a Service

Partnership represents a groundbreaking leap in healthcare innovation, placing the patient at the center of care.

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huma and Wheel have announced a joint venture (JV) aimed at transforming healthcare delivery by empowering any organization to launch end-to-end, digital-first care solutions directly to consumers. This collaboration combines the distinct strengths of both companies into a single, vertically integrated platform to deliver personalized, convenient, and high-quality virtual care at scale.

Huma's platform, which has engaged more than 50 million patients and is deployed in over 4,500 hospitals and clinics worldwide, has set a high standard in remote patient monitoring, digital clinical trials, and engagement initiatives. Its reach spans millions of active users across multiple countries, supporting large-scale health initiatives and national programs in the United States, UK, Germany, Greece, and the Middle East.

Wheel brings its extensive direct-to-consumer virtual care capabilities to the venture, having powered over 6 million patient visits and facilitated more than 16 million messages in partnership with some of the nation's largest healthcare brands.

By uniting Huma's proven platform with Wheel's expertise in direct-to-patient virtual care, this collaboration brings a new level of accessibility, personalization, and insight to patient programs across diverse therapeutic areas.

"At Huma, we believe healthcare needs a complete rethink," said Dan Vahdat, CEO and Founder of Huma. "Today's system—where patients navigate scheduling, wait weeks to be seen, and deal with inconsistent or rushed care—frustrates stakeholders across the board. By partnering with Wheel, we aim to redefine this experience, combining consumer-centric virtual care with cutting-edge technology to deliver better outcomes, greater convenience, and even moments of delight while giving people back valuable time in their lives."

A New Standard for Consumer-Centric Healthcare

The partnership will create a comprehensive platform that supports clinicians with better tools, smarter decision-making capabilities, and reduced administrative burdens. Huma's Cloud Platform (HCP) and Wheel's Horizon Platform will provide an integrated, AI-powered, digital-first ecosystem that improves patient outcomes, lowers costs, and expands access to care.

"We also see care delivery monopolized in many ways, leaving consumers with limited options," Vahdat added. "Our joint solution will empower organizations—whether small Primary Care practices, consumer brands, pharmaceutical companies, or large health systems—to expand their offerings, deliver more value, and support their end users seamlessly."

Michelle Davey, CEO and Founder of Wheel, shared her enthusiasm: "Wheel is the leading platform for consumer-centric virtual care delivery. Partnering with Huma to create a dedicated direct-to-consumer solution will significantly expand the support we provide to our customers and their patients. Together, we're delivering an innovative, scalable solution that addresses the unique needs of life sciences, healthcare systems, and beyond."

Comprehensive, Integrated Care Solutions

The platform will offer a wide range of integrated services, enabling partners to launch tailored healthcare solutions, while allowing for a seamless consumer experience including:

AI-Driven Engagement & Navigation

Digital Front Door & Modern Telehealth

FDA 510(k) Class II & EU/MDR Class IIb SaMD

Diagnostics & Remote Monitoring

Fulfillment & Prescription Services

Configurable Consumer Care Programs

Real World Evidence (RWE) & Analytics

Milano Fili, CTO of Huma, highlighted the technological innovation underpinning the partnership: "The Huma Cloud Platform, combined with our low-code development tools and Huma Intelligence (Hi), allows for rapid, seamless integration with Wheel's Horizon Platform. This partnership empowers us to quickly deploy personalized care pathways that address disease-specific programs and consumer needs, setting a new benchmark for virtual care."

Launching in 2025

The joint venture is set to go live with several of the largest pharmaceutical companies and health systems in Q1 2025. The partnership aims to complement their existing offerings while expanding consumer choice and setting a new standard for digital-first healthcare.

"This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision to shift the focus from sick care to proactive, patient-driven experiences," Davey said. "We're excited to deliver a platform that empowers organizations to engage patients in a more meaningful way while driving better health outcomes at scale."

About Huma

Huma is a global healthcare AI company driving the adoption of digital solutions in care and research. Its technology supports over 4,500 hospitals and clinics, engaging more than 50 million individuals and millions of active users across 70+ countries. Huma plays a key role in major national healthcare initiatives in the US, UK, Germany, Greece, and Saudi Arabia, while partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies and CROs to transform healthcare delivery.

Huma's disease-agnostic flagship product has achieved FDA 510(k) Class II, EU/MDR Class IIb, and other certifications, offering rapid, code-free configuration and the ability to integrate AI/ML models seamlessly. Learn more at huma.com

About Wheel

Wheel is the leading virtual care platform empowering companies to deliver consumer-centric healthcare. We enable enterprise organizations to expand their care offerings, enhance patient engagement and loyalty, and deliver high-quality virtual care at scale. With configurable care programs, a seamless patient experience, and a nationwide clinician network, Wheel is transforming how healthcare is delivered. Learn more at wheel.com

SOURCE Wheel Health, Inc.