Huma invests in Pluto Health to advance data interoperability in the US

Patricia Bradley, Head of Commercial, U.S., explained: "This is a powerful partnership for patients. The combination of Huma's patient-generated data and Pluto's health industry data enables us to move from a 'Polaroid' picture of the patient, to a live 360-degree video with sound. This combination of traditional and patient-generated data is a complete game changer for research and care."

Huma's health technology platform is transforming research and care. The modular, disease, device and cloud-agnostic platform enables rapid configurations for hospital-at-home, peri-op, companion-app and decentralized clinical trials solutions. The company also has national contracts for its 'hospital at home' service that allows clinicians to remotely care for patients with Covid-19, long-term conditions or who are awaiting surgery.

Dr Joy Bhosai, Founder and CEO of Pluto Health, and former Chief Digital Officer of the Duke Clinical Research Institute, said: "The US leads the world in the number of digital trials, but that data is siloed. Patients can't access it, hospitals can't access it, and researchers can't access it. We are breaking those barriers, enabling people to access their data in minutes and increasing interoperability. We're in it for the long haul - even if a study ends, or patients switch health providers, patients control their own data. We know this is about trust, we don't share any medical information without permission and we do all this while being HIPAA, HITECH, HITRUST and FDA CFR compliant."

CEO and Founder of Huma, Dan Vahdat, said: "As we expand into the US, this is an important partnership to empower individuals with their own information, while simultaneously advancing research and care. It's partnerships like this one that bring our world closer to the promise of proactive, predictive care."

About Huma

Huma is a global health technology company that exists to help people live longer, fuller lives. Our modular platform powers decentralized care and research, including RPM, peri-op, companion apps, DCTs, and more. We use digital biomarkers, predictive algorithms and real-world data from continuous patient monitoring using mobile devices to create hospitals at home and decentralized clinical trials.

Our 'hospitals at home' help care for Covid-19 patients across the UK's NHS, Germany, and the UAE — evidence shows they can double clinical capacity, reduce readmission rates by a third, and reduce costs while providing safe, high-quality care. We offer Covid-19 digital services, not-for-profit, to national governments in support of the fight against the pandemic and have shipped over a million devices that compliment our 'hospitals at home' to help power them. We are using this same technology platform to support Covid-19 vaccine initiatives and research projects in the US and EU. www.huma.com

About Pluto

Pluto Health is a patient-centered platform that allows health systems and research organizations to empower people to access and better manage their health and financial data. Pluto Health provides access to about 90% of healthcare institutions across the US, amounting to about 280 million patient records[2]. Adhering to stringent privacy and security standards, the consumer-friendly platform is the first data aggregation platform to combine health records, claims data, payment features and personalized consumer insights into one platform.

The company was co-founded by healthcare technology industry veterans CEO Dr. Satasuk "Joy" Bhosai, MD MPH and CTO Guruprasad "Guru" Kora. A UCSF Medical, Yale Public Health alumna, Duke physician, and Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Bhosai previously co-founded a health technology group that made tools used in operating rooms and ICUs around the world. She also served as Chief of Digital Health and Strategy for Duke Clinical Research Institute and Associate Director of Duke Innovations in Healthcare. Kora previously was part of the founding team of widely used R statistical programming, the high-performance computing team for the Human Genome Project, and co-founded three health analytics companies which eventually exited to Verana Health/Google Ventures and two health networks.

