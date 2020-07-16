Humach Acquires InfinitAI, Adding Agent-Assist Capabilities For AI-Powered Conversational Customer Experiences

PLANO, Texas, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Humach, a leading agent and technology outsourcer, has completed the acquisition of InfinitAI, a Colorado-based provider of purpose-built artificial intelligence (AI) technology and conversational design interface for contact center agent assistance. InfinitAI will accelerate Humach's vision for intelligent contact centers that combine the strengths of both humans and machines to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

The acquisition follows the notable launch of Humach's new website, which announced the next generation of AI-powered Digital Agents to their CX solution portfolio. In addition to deploying AI-powered live agent assistance and InfinitAI's other customer-centric applications, the ability to train, tune, visualize, and validate vast quantities of conversation data with full compliance is critical to the evolution of customer service. By combining conversational design and deep process expertise with AI and machine learning capabilities, these solutions will enable the automation of knowledge and data-driven decision-making for continuous improvements at every touchpoint in the customer journey.

"Customer expectations have evolved, and delivering AI-powered conversational experiences with voice, chat and SMS improves resolution rates, customer satisfaction, and outcomes in the contact center. InfinitAI and Agent-Assist will help guide agents through successful customer journeys with real-time information and decision trees to improve customer experiences for all our customers," said Tim Houlne, CEO of Humach. "We are delighted to join the talented Humach team to deliver exceptional customer experiences and operational efficiency using AI," said Paul Smith, CEO of InfinitAI, who will become Chief Revenue Officer for Humach.

To further enhance these capabilities, Humach has leveraged their partnership with top-rated cloud-based software companies to develop seamless integrations into platforms that include Microsoft, Google, Cisco, TalkDesk, Five9, Salesforce, Freshworks, Zendesk, UJET and Twilio.

About Humach

Founded in 2015, with roots dating back to 1988, Humach is the leading agent and technology outsourcer behind a suite of cloud-based customer sales and support products that include Humach-at-Home™, AI-powered Digital Agents, top-rated omnichannel platforms, and award-winning customer experience solutions. The company's managed products and services are designed to augment existing contact center models using collaborative intelligence that leverages the strengths of both humans and machines. Humach simplifies and streamlines customer experiences for the world's leading brands with agents and technology.

