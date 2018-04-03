Humach Licenses Patent Portfolio To RPX

"We're very excited about the possibilities presented through this transaction," said CEO Tim Houlne. "This allows us to focus on our strategic technology initiatives around customer experience while also enabling other developers to access our patents to develop products that help them to better meet and exceed customer demands."

This move comes as Humach continues to disrupt the customer engagement industry by offering next-generation solutions for forward-thinking companies across the globe. Through a combination of professionally trained agents, innovative, cross-functional processes, and an ecosystem of vetted technology partners, Humach enables brands to improve their customer journey management from the first sales touchpoint to every point thereafter. By shifting the focus from a "people in seats" mentality to an interaction-focused model, the Dallas-based outsourcer creates and develops programs that bring traditional, antiquated customer experience programs in line with the internet-centric, immediate nature of customer expectations.

Since its founding in 2008, San Francisco-based RPX has introduced efficiency to the patent market by providing a rational alternative to litigation. By acquiring patent assets and rights, the company reduces the risks and costs associated with patent litigation for its more than 330 clients.

"It was a clear decision to work with RPX," said Houlne. "With this agreement, we can focus on continuing to help companies implement the best people, processes, and technology for customer success."

ABOUT HUMACH

Humach helps its clients find more innovative ways to engage, acquire and support their customers by combining business intelligence, experienced agents, and machine automation. They offer best-in-class multi-channel contact center services spanning cloud-based, scalable infrastructure and experienced agents. Humach provides contact center services to some of the world's largest brands. Learn more at www.humach.com.

