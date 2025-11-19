HUMAIN Expands Strategic Partnership with NVIDIA, Advancing Global AI Infrastructure with xAI, Global AI, and AWS at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum

HUMAIN to deploy NVIDIA AI infrastructure with up to 600,000 NVIDIA GPUs in Saudi Arabia and US over next three years

HUMAIN expands footprint to the U.S. for the first time

HUMAIN will use NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies to train HUMAIN Chat , bringing AI to the world's more than 400 million Arabic speakers, and tap NVIDIA Omniverse libraries to speed physical AI initiatives

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering global full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, today announced an expanded strategic partnership with NVIDIA, with plans to deploy up to 600,000 of NVIDIA's latest AI infrastructure technologies over the next three years, including NVIDIA GB300 platforms.

In addition to establishing NVIDIA-powered data centers in Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN is expanding its operations to AI data centers in the United States powered by NVIDIA AI. HUMAIN will also work with NVIDIA Nemotron open models to train its HUMAIN Chat models and advance its physical AI initiatives using NVIDIA Omniverse libraries.

The deepened partnership is aligned with several other announcements at the forum, reinforcing the companies' shared commitment to accelerating sovereign AI infrastructure and next-generation compute. These developments build on the foundation established during HUMAIN's launch in May, where the NVIDIA collaboration was first unveiled as part of HUMAIN's mission to deliver end-to-end AI solutions and global-scale compute capability.

HUMAIN is forming a new strategic partnership with Global AI, an American sovereign AI infrastructure company, to develop large-scale AI data centers and compute capacity in the United States powered by NVIDIA technologies including NVIDIA GB300 AI infrastructure connected with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking.

The new U.S. campus will be designed for high-density compute and advanced AI workloads, enabling large-scale model training, secure inference operations, and sovereign-cloud integration. Together, these capabilities will create globally competitive infrastructure for enterprises, public-sector entities, and frontier-model developers.

As part of a parallel agreement also announced today, HUMAIN and xAI will jointly develop a network of world-class data centers in Saudi Arabia, anchored by a flagship 500 MW+ facility, which will expand xAI's supercluster footprint. The infrastructure represents xAI's first major large-scale deployment outside the United States, as HUMAIN's partner in launching the approximately 18,000 NVIDIA GB300 GPUs in the first cluster announced earlier this year . This will support the training of future Grok models and serve as a critical inference outpost.

In addition, HUMAIN is expanding its collaboration with AWS through a new AI infrastructure partnership announced today, in which AWS will deploy and manage up to 150,000 NVIDIA GPUs within a dedicated "AI Zone" in Riyadh. The AI Zone will be purpose-built to support cutting-edge AI training and inference workloads, with NVIDIA's GPUs to deliver a broad range of compute-intensive capabilities.

"Our continued partnership with NVIDIA is central to HUMAIN's mission," said Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN. "We are working together to advance global AI infrastructure. By expanding our compute capacity in both the U.S. and Saudi Arabia with the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure, HUMAIN, and our partners at Global AI, xAI, and AWS, secure an even stronger strategic foothold. This integrated presence gives us the strength and scale to fuel the future of global AI innovation."

"AI is essential infrastructure — like electricity, every industry will use it, and every country will build it," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Saudi Arabia intends to be a leading global AI hub. With NVIDIA-powered infrastructure deployed across the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, HUMAIN and its partners are building the innovation engine for the new industrial revolution."

HUMAIN Teams With NVIDIA to Advance Arabic Models, Physical AI Giga-Projects

As part of the companies' expanded collaboration, HUMAIN will use NVIDIA Nemotron open technologies to train HUMAIN Chat , an Arabic conversational AI app powered by HUMAIN's ALLAM large language model. HUMAIN Chat is built to bring AI to the world's more than 400 million Arabic speakers so that people can create, learn, and connect in their own language, culture, and context.

The partnership expansion also includes building one of the world's most advanced Connected Digital Twin ecosystems, including Giga-Projects for economic development, powering next-generation capabilities across energy, manufacturing, smart cities, logistics, aviation, and large-scale infrastructure development. Under the partnership, HUMAIN will integrate NVIDIA Omniverse libraries with its national AI stack, combining HUMAIN's advanced compute infrastructure, cutting-edge foundation models, and AI agents with NVIDIA's end-to-end digital-twin and simulation technologies.

The expansion of the HUMAIN–NVIDIA collaboration aligns with HUMAIN's global strategy to deliver sovereign, secure, and scalable AI compute. With NVIDIA's latest AI infrastructure and platform innovations at its core, HUMAIN is positioned to advance full-stack AI capabilities across critical industries, including public sector, enterprise, research, and media, and to enable nations and organizations to innovate responsibly, securely, and at scale.

