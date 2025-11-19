HUMAIN Forges Partnership with Global AI to Build Large-Scale AI Data Centers & Compute Capacity in the U.S. and Globally with the Latest NVIDIA AI Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At today's U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum, HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering global full-stack artificial intelligence solutions, announced that it is entering into a strategic partnership with Global AI, an American sovereign AI infrastructure company headquartered in New York.

The strategic partnership between HUMAIN and Global AI — an NVIDIA Cloud Partner — seeks to accelerate the expansion of AI infrastructure globally. Together, the companies plan to deliver large-scale AI data center and compute capacity in the United States.

HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin shakes hands with Sami Issa, CEO of GlobalAI.

The campus will be designed for high-density compute, supporting advanced AI workloads, large-scale model training, and secure inference operations. The off-premises, air-gapped architecture will include liquid-cooled NVIDIA AI infrastructure and comprehensive data-sovereignty controls, creating globally competitive infrastructure for enterprises, public-sector entities, and AI model developers.

Tareq Amin, CEO of HUMAIN, said, "I believe Saudi Arabia is firmly on track to become the third pillar of global AI infrastructure. Our commitment towards developing compute capacity in the U.S. secures HUMAIN and Global AI a strategic foothold. This integrated presence gives us the strength and scale to fuel the future of global AI innovation."

"We are entering a decisive inflection point in AI," said Sami Issa, Co-founder and CEO of Global AI. "Our partnership with HUMAIN reflects a shared commitment to harnessing the first wave of non-biological intelligence. Together, we are building the foundation for nations to lead, innovate, and define their AI future. This historic collaboration positions the us at the forefront of the global AI revolution."

Dr. John E. Kelly III, Co-founder, Chairman and CTO of Global AI, added: "Global AI is proud to play this pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia's transformational AI goals while securely deploying U.S. technology investments."

The facilities will provide AI infrastructure services for enterprise, public-sector, and AI-model-development partners, enabling model training, large-scale inference, and sovereign-cloud integration within locally governed ecosystems with access to the latest NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA Grace Blackwell Ultraplatforms connected with NVIDIA Quantum-X800 InfiniBand networking to be deployed as initial compute capacity.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers, hyper-performance infrastructure & cloud platforms, advanced AI Models, including the world's most advanced Arabic LLMs built in the Arab world, and transformative AI Solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN's end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking exponential value across all industries, driving transformation and strengthening capabilities through human-AI synergies. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission to drive IP leadership and talent supremacy world-wide, HUMAIN is engineered for global competitiveness and national distinction.

www.humain.com

Media Contact:

Hana Nemec, Head of Communications & PR, HUMAIN

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to uncertainties. HUMAIN undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

About Global AI

Founded in [2024] by leading American technology executives, Global AI is a US based sovereign AI infrastructure company that designs, builds, and operates bleeding edge, high-performance, sovereign-ready compute environments. The company delivers scalable GPU infrastructure, single-tenant architectures, and secure compute clusters that provide controlled, high-density environments for advanced AI workloads. Its data centers feature off-prem and air-gapped configurations powered by advanced liquid-cooling systems, purpose built for AI model training and deployment across enterprises and governments.

Visit globalai.com for more information.

Media Contact

Raeda Al Sarayreh – KSA Country Manager, Head of Global PR and Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE HUMAIN