Human & Company Inc. to Launch First Official Pre-Sales Channel in INDIEGOGO for one week

It might look like a Baubax jacket that has been come out last year through kickstarter, however, COMFORT has been more focused on the fabric quality and design. They developed the product with 2 styles: Sweatshirt and Bomber with Unisex design. "COMFORT has been ergonomically designed, so it covers the body naturally and comfortably. The quality is matchless because all products are handmade by over 20-year-experienced artisans in Seoul, Korea. Their sewing is pretty meticulous. Although it's handmade, the price is 30% lesser than Baubax by reducing unnecessary processes," said Choi, Chief Design Officer at Human & Company Inc.

"The most important thing of clothes is comfortability. This is an unchanging fact over time. Comfortability is coming from fabric that can be directly touched in the skin. We focused on the fabric quality in developing this product," said Christy Lee, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Human & Company Inc. "Of course, people can wear COMFORT every day and it's more useful to wear when they go traveling and camping, because it contains many types of multiple features and pockets for its own purpose. Since Unisex is top-trend in this generation, it's more open to everyone, great to wear in Spring, Fall, and even in Winter."

On November 5, COMFORT will be pre-launched through Indiegogo campaign. During the campaign, Sweatshirt and bomber can be pre-ordered for US$98, US$128 as an early bird. The retail prices are expected to be US$179, US$249. The shipping will be late Jan to early Feb 2019. For further inquiry, please contact humacompanykorea@gmail.com.

Project Link:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/comfort-wear-the-features/coming_soon/x/19600007

How to use: https://youtu.be/TtL-Tq9gTD0

SOURCE Human & Company Inc.