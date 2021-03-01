Human API and CLEAR Partner to Empower the Safe Re-Opening of Businesses Across the Country Using Secure COVID Test and Vaccine Data

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Human API, the digital health data platform company that connects consumers' health data to companies they trust, announced their partnership with CLEAR and their Health Pass platform. CLEAR's Health Pass is a mobile application that makes it safer and easier for people to get back to what they know and love by connecting members' identities to COVID-related information. As the availability of COVID-19 testing products continues to grow and while COVID-19 vaccines are being distributed across the nation, organizations and businesses are increasingly looking for ways to securely verify consumer identities along with their COVID test results and vaccination status from accredited medical institutions.

Health Pass users can leverage Human API to securely link their latest COVID-19 health data from Human API's nationwide network of thousands of healthcare data sources. Human API's health data platform provides a private, secure and transparent way to link COVID-19 health data to Health Pass. Health Pass is currently being used to safely bring people back to what they know and love while helping reimagine the future of sports, work, and travel. Throughout the Health Pass process, the venue or organization only receives confirmation a user has satisfied the requirements for access with the equivalent of a red light or green light signal — and never has access to an individual's private health details.

"Leveraging their current infrastructure reach and secure biometric technology, CLEAR has emerged as a leader in the COVID-19 screening space" said Andrei Pop, Founding CEO of Human API. "We're thrilled to be working with a partner that is fully aligned with our vision to empower consumers to leverage their own health data to open doors. Our goal is to help restore health security and bring peace of mind to consumers in today's pandemic environment. Human API's vast network coverage to the nation's leading electronic health record (EHR) systems, pharmacies, and labs enables CLEAR members maximum flexibility to choose where they can link their COVID-19 tests and vaccination data to drive their screening process."

"CLEAR is excited to partner with Human API so that our members can securely access their COVID test and vaccine results from Human API's healthcare network. Early on, we recognized our shared commitment to consumer empowerment, privacy, and security, would be key ingredients to develop what we believe will be a great consumer experience and partnership with Human API." said Marisa Bass, GM of Healthcare at CLEAR.

Leveraging Human API's consumer-controlled platform, CLEAR's users are always in control of their data and CLEAR does not sell user information. Both Human API and CLEAR maintain safeguards to protect consumer personal information against accidental or unlawful use recognizing that in order to power this critical consumer-driven solution you must first win the trust of the consumer.

About Human API

Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers a simple way to securely and privately access and share their health data with companies they trust. The company has built the modern transaction layer for digital health data; a platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from a rapidly-growing network of hospitals, HIEs, EHR data partners, pharmacies, labs, wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API reaches 270M Americans and empowers enterprises (such as insurance and health plans, corporate wellness, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For more information, visit www.humanapi.co .

About CLEAR

CLEAR is a leader in identity and access, with more than 5 million users and 55+ locations across the United States. CLEAR links identity with different information sets, including: credit cards, tickets to the game, reservations, frequent flyer numbers, flight manifests, health care identification, driver's licenses and passports. CLEAR's data security framework meets the highest standards for performance and for protecting sensitive information — FISMA High- and SAFETY Act-certified by the Department of Homeland Security. CLEAR's users are always in control of their data and CLEAR does not sell user information. To learn more, visit www.clearme.com .

