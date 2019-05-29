Human API and Complete Wellness Solutions combine forces to power "bring-your-own-device" Employee Wellness Programs

Chuck Zumbrun, the Chief Information Officer at Complete Wellness Solutions, explained the value of the Human API partnership. "Human API enables us to offer a frictionless bring-your-own-device approach to employee wellness. Instead of building and maintaining integrations with multiple activity trackers, we can now access hundreds of devices through a single relationship. We embedded Human API into our wellness platform in less than two weeks and started collecting real-time data immediately."

"CWS is an ideal partner for Human API; they modeled data across their client base to confirm that verified activity - via device integration - yields statistically significant results in core areas of health improvement, like Blood Pressure and Weight Loss," said Christian Wieland, SVP of Growth at Human API. "We are excited to be part of the equation with CWS to truly impact the lives of their end consumers."

In addition to tracking key metrics such as steps, activities, sleep, and weight, Human API now offers detailed heart rate data and blood pressure information through a standardized API. As employers and health plans push beyond wellness programs into population health management, Human API enables the integration of clinical data into the same platform, empowering consumers to connect and share their medical data from a rapidly expanding network of electronic health records (EHR), labs, and pharmacies in order to see their achievements in addition to their activity.

About Human API

Human API is the nation's largest consumer-centric health data network. The Human API platform connects health data from our network of over 20,000 unique integrations spanning more than 100 wearable devices and 600,000 medical providers. They empower industry-leading applications built by fast-growing startups and Fortune 500 companies in corporate wellness, insurance, digital therapeutics and clinical research. To learn more, visit www.humanapi.co

About Complete Wellness Solutions

Complete Wellness solutions is a corporate wellness company, helping people and businesses thrive through wellness programs and software. CWS delivers comprehensive, interactive and secure online wellness software providing resources for employers, wellness clinics, hospital systems, fitness centers and more. CWS is based in Fort Wayne, Indiana and can be found on the web at www.completewellnesssolutions.com

