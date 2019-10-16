Human API joins the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program to Accelerate the Pace of Healthcare Innovation

One Clinical API that connects to 85% of acute care and critical access hospitals

One Wearable API that connects to 300+ devices and fitness apps

Human API's new collaboration with Google Cloud is aimed at accelerating innovation in healthcare, life sciences and wellness through democratized access to health data, as users of applications developed on Google Cloud will have the ability to connect and share their health data from anywhere. Google Cloud customers can now leverage the Human API platform to gather health data required to deliver multi-channel, digital, and personalized experiences that consumers are already enjoying in other major industries such as banking, travel, and media.

Human API's platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace which ensures that customers running applications in Google Cloud Platform (GCP) can integrate consumer data from across the healthcare ecosystem into their products and solutions. The Google Cloud Marketplace supports ready-to-go technology stacks to accelerate development. Deploying Human API into any GCP environment is fast and easy, and billing is simplified because Human API shows up as a line item in the customer's monthly GCP bill.

As health consumerism continues to rise in the US, collaborations like this will be pivotal in disrupting the status quo and driving the creation of a modern healthcare ecosystem. Google Cloud's commitment to supporting open standards, empowering health data sharing, and driving digital transformation in healthcare aligns with Human API's mission to put every consumer in full control of their own health data. By joining the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program, Human API will be able to offer its platform to more developers building next-generation healthcare technologies.

"Google Cloud is a market leader that understands how to build and deliver great enterprise technologies and experiences," says Christian Wieland, Senior Vice President of Growth at Human API. "We're very excited to be working with a company that is committed to driving healthcare transformation forward. Our collaboration will help more companies engage their customers and provide digital experiences characteristic of a modern healthcare system - one that puts people first."

About Human API

Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data with any company. The company has built a real-time health data network that connects, normalizes, and structures data from 85% of acute care and critical access hospitals, along with pharmacies, labs, and 300+ wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers corporate wellness, insurance, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build consumer-centric health apps and services. For additional information, visit www.humanapi.co

