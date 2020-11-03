Human API Raises $20M+ in Series C Funding To Scale Consumer-Controlled Health Data Ecosystem

Human API has established a strong reputation helping Fortune 500 financial services companies – like Prudential and John Hancock – deliver consumer-centric buying experiences, as well as assisting digital health scale-ups – including Omada Health and Thrive Global – to power digital health and wellness solutions. Positioning itself as a driving force in health data liquidity, the company is working to simplify the aggregation from direct-to-EHR networks, regional HIEs, and national data networks to create seamless digital experiences that allow consumers to securely share their data with companies that can put it to good use.

"Human API's 'one stop shop' of health data helps enterprises realize new possibilities in lasting consumer engagement models," said Paolo DeMartin, CEO of SCOR Global Life. "They're truly moving the industry into a new era of innovation."

The recent funding round positions the company to build on its significant momentum in industries including insurance, pharma and digital health, and to advance its mission to make true consumer-controlled health data liquidity a reality across a spectrum of markets.

"With this new capital we're evolving Human API into a digital transformation platform unifying more data from more sources," said Andrei Pop, Founder and CEO of Human API. "We're speeding up growth in the insurance, clinical trials, and health plans markets, as well as new use cases like COVID-19 screening."

The capital will be used to scale new products and services that enable new product design, granular risk stratification, optimize clinical trial recruitment, support population health management, automate patient monitoring, and digitize chronic disease management. To drive forward this period of growth, Human API has brought on Richard Dufty as Chief Commercial Officer. Having spearheaded AppDirect's growth from early stage startup to Unicorn status in just 4 years, and having led Symantec's $1B US Consumer and Cloud business, Dufty brings extensive experience launching and growing software ecosystems.

Human API's platform gives consumers a streamlined means of accessing and sharing their health records, opening up ways of transacting with enterprises through an intuitive experience likened to that of PayPal. Designed to give every consumer free, simple, and full control of all their health data, the platform connects, manages, and shares data from electronic health records, pharmacies, labs, wearables, and fitness apps.

Though consumers today generate vast amounts of health data, data remains unstructured and fragmented, keeping it out of reach for those innovating in the industry. For consumers, dispersed data prevents them from taking control of their health. For businesses, complex data prevents them from fully realising its value. In making health data an easily accessible and normalized asset, this data becomes actionable for both patients and trusted innovators, providing immediate value to consumers and enterprises alike.

Andrei Pop explains the possibilities: "On our platform, you can easily and instantly give a digital health provider the consent and data they need to deliver you personalized care. Or, through a couple of easy steps, you could immediately enlist as part of a pharma company's new clinical trial. Or, even, if you're in need of life insurance, but COVID-19 prevents an in-person assessment, you can instantly send what's required via our platform, completing the underwriting process in 24 hours."

"By facilitating these transactions," explains Sean Duffy, Co-Founder & CEO at Omada Health, "Human API is bringing into being a new consumer health ecosystem driven by consumer-centric health apps and services."

Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data with companies they trust. The company has built a digital health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from a rapidly-growing network of hospitals, pharmacies, labs, wearable devices and fitness apps, and EHR data partners. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.humanapi.co .

