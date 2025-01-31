Human Appeal, the Tarbiya Institute, ISCN-Corona Masjid and Salam Pantry Collect Thousands of Donations for LA Wildfire Victims

News provided by

Human Appeal

Jan 31, 2025, 06:21 ET

MISSION VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian aid nonprofit  Human Appeal USA recently joined forces with Tarbiya Institute, ISCN-Corona Masjid and Salam Pantry to collect and deliver essential items to communities impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires. This collaborative effort brought hope, compassion, and critical resources to those whose lives are forever changed by the disaster.

"We were deeply moved by the resilience of the families affected by these wildfires," said Zaheer Khan, Global Director of Fundraising for Human Appeal. "Partnering with Tarbiya Institute, ISCN-Corona Masjid and Salam Pantry allowed us to combine resources and expertise to act swiftly and provide much-needed aid. Together, we didn't just deliver supplies—we stood in solidarity with our neighbors and ensured they felt supported during this incredibly difficult time."

Community Contributions

Human Appeal collaborated with many local communities in California, as well as shelters and local pantries. Via its donors, Human Appeal donated and packaged over 1,000 hygiene kits, non-perishable snacks and water, blankets, sleeping bags, and baby diapers. Additionally, the nonprofit also received several in-kind donations from partnering community members.

"Thank you to each and every volunteer and donor who made the delivery of this project possible," stated Fathimah Zainulabideen," Development Executive for Human Appeal.

Over 20 volunteers came together at one of the supporting community centers, to do the packing. A 20-foot container truck was driven from Sacramento to Riverside for this project.

"Every single donation made a difference," added Zaheer Khan. "The overwhelming support from the community provided comfort and hope to families who have lost so much during this crisis."

About Human Appeal  

Here for Every Human. Human Appeal is a non-profit organization working across the globe to strengthen humanity's fight against poverty, social injustice and natural disaster. Through the provision of immediate relief and the establishment of self-sustaining development programs, we aim to save and transform lives. For more information please visit: humanappealUSA.org, or contact: [email protected].

