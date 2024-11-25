Human Behavior Researcher Kelly Mackin Hits Best Seller Status with Publishing Debut "Work Life Well-Lived"

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human behavior researcher and work well-being innovator, Kelly Mackin, has hit Amazon #1 Best Seller status with her publishing debut, "Work Life Well-Lived." Through years of research, Mackin and her company Motives Met have cut through the noise and discovered a new way to define and establish well-being at work. "Work Life Well-Lived" serves as a call to action for shifting society's approach to work – a manifesto for a working world that is truly human-centered.

Motives Met's research shows only 16% of people are thriving at work, and ill-being still drastically overshadows well-being. Mackin's proven framework and five-step pathway is changing that.

"The way we live and work is unsustainable," said Jen Fisher, Deloitte's first-ever human sustainability leader and chief well-being officer. "If we want to change that, we need to create human-centered workplace cultures. Grounded in research, 'Work Life Well-Lived' shares a framework to help leaders prioritize people and focus on human outcomes as a measure of success, creating a more sustainable world of work for everyone."

"The dream of a work life well-lived is within reach," said Mackin. "Everyone at work is driven by a different set of motives – the psychological, emotional and social human needs driving their ability to thrive professionally – like purpose, belonging, growth, free expression, work-life harmony and fun. Once we understand what those motives are, we can have more meaningful conversations about how we can be well and perform well at work. My book arms readers with the thinking and tools to do exactly that."

Included with the book comes a complimentary access code to take the Motives Met Human Needs Assessment™ to uncover an individual's top five motives out of the 28 that the company's research found are the foundation for thriving at work. Having an individual's top five motives empowers people to understand, communicate, and ultimately meet motives for themselves, their coworkers, and those they lead. A set of resources is also provided with the assessment to help make the results an actionable, ongoing focus rather than a one-time output.

To learn more about "Work Life Well-Lived" and Motives Met, visit www.motivesmet.com.

