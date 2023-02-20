Human capital management (HCM) solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 8.45% by 2027: North America will account for 34% of the market's growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Management Solutions Market by Application, Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% and register an incremental growth of USD 11,195.8 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2023-2027

By region, the global human capital management (HCM) solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 34% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth in job opportunities and an increase in the number of job seekers due to globalization, wider penetration of social media in recruitment processes, and increased need for cost optimization are driving the growth of the regional market.

Company Profiles

The human capital management (HCM) solutions market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Automatic Data Processing Inc: The company offers human capital management solutions such as payroll, HR productivity, and higher payroll accuracy.

The company offers human capital management solutions such as payroll, HR productivity, and higher payroll accuracy. Cegid SA: The company offers human capital management solutions such as Cegid Talentsoft.

The company offers human capital management solutions such as Cegid Talentsoft. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc: The company offers human capital management solutions such as Dayforce enterprise HCM software which combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent, and workforce management.

The company offers human capital management solutions such as Dayforce enterprise HCM software which combines payroll, HR, benefits, talent, and workforce management. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp: The company offers human capital management solutions such as HCM Center of Excellence.

The company offers human capital management solutions such as HCM Center of Excellence. Inplenion: The company offers human capital management solutions such as Global HR Cloud.

The company offers human capital management solutions such as Global HR Cloud. Koch Industries Inc.

Kronos Inc.

OnePoint Human Capital Management

Oracle Corp.

PeopleStrategy Corp.

Ramco Systems Ltd.

Safeguard World International LLC

SAP SE

SolutionDot

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the rising demand for automated recruitment processes, increasing demand for unified solutions for all HR functions, and increasing workforce diversity. However, the increasing workforce diversity is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By application , the market is segmented into core HR, talent, and workforce . The core HR segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

, the market is segmented into . The segment accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America held the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this human capital management (HCM) solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions markets across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope

Report Coverage Details Page number 164 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11195.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.05 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, India, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Asure Software Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cegid SA, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EmployWise, Inplenion, Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Oracle Corp., PeopleStrategy Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Safeguard World International LLC, SAP SE, SolutionDot, Talentia Software Group, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

