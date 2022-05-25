Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market to observe USD 12.16 Bn growth | 34% growth to originate from North America | Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Application, which is the leading segment in the market?

By application, the core HR segment will be the leading segment in the market.

By application, the core HR segment will be the leading segment in the market. What are the major trends in the market?

The emergence of cloud-computing services will emerge as the key trend in the market.

The emergence of cloud-computing services will emerge as the key trend in the market. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.57% during the forecast period. Who are the top players in the market?

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. are identified as the major market participants.

Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. are identified as the major market participants. What are the key market drivers and challenges?

The market is driven by the increased demand for automated recruitment processes. However, the threat from open-source software will reduce the growth potential in the market.

The market is driven by the increased demand for automated recruitment processes. However, the threat from open-source software will reduce the growth potential in the market. How big is the North American market?

The region will account for 34% of the global market share.

Read Our Sample Report Now for more details about the global HCM solutions market.

The global human capital management solutions market is fragmented with the presence of several well-established players. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this human capital management (HCM) solutions market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The global human capital management solutions market is segmented as below:

Application

Core HR



Talent



Workforce

The core HR segment will have the largest share of the market. The increasing adoption of digital technologies in organizations, coupled with the need for cost reduction and efficient workforce management is driving the growth of the segment.

Geographic

North America



Europe



APAC



South America

North America will present significant growth opportunities for market players during the forecast period. Factors such as the growth in job opportunities, increase in the number of job seekers, wider penetration of social media in recruitment processes, and the increased need for cost optimization are driving the growth of the regional market.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The human capital management (HCM) solutions market report covers the following areas:

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist human capital management (HCM) solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the human capital management (HCM) solutions market across North America , Europe , APAC, and South America

, , APAC, and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of human capital management (HCM) solutions market vendors

Related Reports:

Recruitment Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Applicant Tracking Systems Market in Europe by End-user, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.57% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Automatic Data Processing Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Infor, Kronos Inc., Oracle Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., SAP SE, Talentia Software Group, The Ultimate Software Group Inc., and Workday Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Systems software

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Core HR - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Core HR - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Talent - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Talent - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Workforce - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Workforce - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Customer landscape

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Automatic Data Processing Inc.

Exhibit 45: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Automatic Data Processing Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Automatic Data Processing Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Exhibit 50: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 53: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Infor Inc.

Exhibit 54: Infor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Infor Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Infor Inc.– Key news



Exhibit 57: Infor Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kronos Inc.

Exhibit 58: Kronos Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Kronos Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Kronos Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 61: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 62: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 63: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Ramco Systems Ltd.

Exhibit 65: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 66: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 67: Ramco Systems Ltd. – Key news



Exhibit 68: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: Ramco Systems Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 SAP SE

Exhibit 70: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 71: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 72: SAP SE – Key news



Exhibit 73: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: SAP SE - Segment focus

10.10 Talentia Software Group

Exhibit 75: Talentia Software Group - Overview



Exhibit 76: Talentia Software Group - Product and service



Exhibit 77: Talentia Software Group – Key news



Exhibit 78: Talentia Software Group - Key offerings

10.11 UKG Inc.

Exhibit 79: UKG Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 80: UKG Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 81: UKG Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Workday Inc.

Exhibit 82: Workday Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 83: Workday Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: Workday Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 85: Workday Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio