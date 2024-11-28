Human Capital Management Solutions Market to Grow by USD 13.92 Billion (2024-2028), Demand for Automated Recruitment Fuels Growth, AI Drives Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The global human capital management solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.92 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 9.52% during the forecast period. Demand for automated recruitment processes is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of cloud-computing services. However, threat from open-source software poses a challenge. Key market players include Asure Software Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cegid SA, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EmployWise, Inplenion, Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Oracle Corp., PeopleStrategy Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Safeguard World International LLC, SAP SE, SolutionDot, Talentia Software Group, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC.

Human Capital Management Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.52% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 13924.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.47 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key countries US, Germany, India, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled Asure Software Inc., Automatic Data Processing Inc., Cegid SA, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., EmployWise, Inplenion, Koch Industries Inc., Kronos Inc., OnePoint Human Capital Management, Oracle Corp., PeopleStrategy Corp., Ramco Systems Ltd., Safeguard World International LLC, SAP SE, SolutionDot, Talentia Software Group, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Workday Inc., and WorkForce Software LLC

Market Driver

Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions have become essential for businesses looking to streamline HR processes and improve organizational productivity. Trends in this market include cloud adoption, automation, and artificial intelligence. Cloud-based HCM software allows for quick deployment and scalability, reducing installation time and non-core spending. APIs enable seamless integrations with other business applications like CRM and finance systems. Employees expect personalized HR services, and HCM solutions offer coaching tools and learning opportunities. Decision-making is enhanced through data analytics, which provides insights into business outcomes and organizational roles. Data security concerns are addressed through encryption and access controls. Emerging vendors offer innovative solutions, while established players provide proven expertise. Hiring processes are streamlined with mobile recruitment and social media integration. Talent management solutions help organizations attract, develop, and retain top talent. SaaS delivery model ensures easy access to HCM solutions, while machine learning and AI automate administrative tasks. Businesses in various sectors, including the E-commerce sector, benefit from HCM solutions. HR departments can work smarter, focusing on strategic sourcing and building relationships, while HR professionals manage HR information and procedures more efficiently. The future of HCM solutions lies in providing personalized services, reducing position posting time, and addressing the needs of a decentralized workforce.

In today's business landscape, cloud computing is a significant trend in the IT industry, and Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions are no exception. By utilizing cloud storage for critical HR information, organizations can save costs and allow central administration to manage all resources and HR activities remotely. This setup eliminates the need for users to maintain IT infrastructure and handle updates, as service providers handle these tasks under contract. By adopting cloud-based HCM solutions, businesses can streamline HR processes, ensure data security, and focus on their core competencies.

Market Challenges

Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions have become essential for businesses looking to streamline HR processes, improve employee engagement, and drive organizational productivity. However, implementing an HCM system comes with its challenges. Access to client's data and ensuring data security are top concerns, especially with the rise of cloud-based HCM solutions. Administrative tasks, such as API integrations and installations, can be time-consuming. Moreover, businesses must consider the scalability and security of cloud-based deployment, especially when dealing with decentralized data and sensitive information. Automation of HR procedures through AI and machine learning can reduce position posting time and manual labor, but it also raises data security concerns. HR managers need personalized HR services to meet employee expectations, and the use of mobile applications and social media integration can enhance recruitment processes. Established vendors offer comprehensive HCM software, including payroll, learning, and talent management, while emerging vendors bring innovation through new product lines and technologies. HR professionals must evaluate the cost-effectiveness of cloud adoption, considering non-core spending on IT and the reduction in time for HR procedures. Ultimately, the goal is to work smarter, improve organizational cultures, and drive business outcomes through effective HCM solutions.

data and sensitive information. Automation of HR procedures through AI and machine learning can reduce position posting time and manual labor, but it also raises data security concerns. HR managers need personalized HR services to meet employee expectations, and the use of mobile applications and social media integration can enhance recruitment processes. Established vendors offer comprehensive HCM software, including payroll, learning, and talent management, while emerging vendors bring innovation through new product lines and technologies. HR professionals must evaluate the cost-effectiveness of cloud adoption, considering non-core spending on IT and the reduction in time for HR procedures. Ultimately, the goal is to work smarter, improve organizational cultures, and drive business outcomes through effective HCM solutions. The preference for digital technologies in Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions has led to an increase in the popularity of open-source software. Multiple companies provide on-premise and cloud-based open-source software for HCM, such as Sapplica's HRMS software, Sentrifugo. Features include human resource management, performance appraisal, analytics, background checks, leave management, talent acquisition, expense management, and assets management. Open-source HCM software poses a significant challenge to the global HCM solutions market, offering cost-effective alternatives to proprietary solutions. Some companies also offer separate software for specific HR functions, like recruitment and performance appraisal.

Segment Overview

This human capital management solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Core HR

1.2 Talent

1.3 Workforce Component 2.1 Solution

2.2 Service Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Core HR- Core HR functions such as recruitment, training, payroll, scheduling, benefits administration, internal relations, and safety and compliance are essential for organizations. HR applications under Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions are expected to grow significantly due to the adoption of digital technologies, cost reduction needs, and efficient workforce management. Oracle Corp., SAP SE, and Workday Inc. Provide HR functional software solutions for managing employee data and processing HR functions. Traditional HR Information Systems (HRIS) and Human Resource Management Systems (HRMS) have seen a decline as HCM solutions offer more advanced features. These solutions increase organizational efficiency with effective workforce management and real-time problem-solving abilities. Consequently, the use of HCM solutions for core HR applications is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Human Capital Management (HCM) Solutions market is a dynamic and growing industry, focused on helping businesses optimize their workforce and enhance productivity through HR Management software and updated HR Information Systems (HRIS). These solutions offer various functionalities, including talent management, strategic sourcing, and staff experiences. However, data security concerns remain a significant challenge, necessitating security measures. Deployment options range from on-premises to cloud-based solutions, with emerging vendors challenging established players in the market. Product lines continue to extend, addressing the needs of businesses with manual labor and complex workflows. HRMS software solutions are increasingly popular, streamlining HR processes and providing real-time data access. The market's future growth is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for efficient HR management and the continuous evolution of technology.

Market Research Overview

Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions refer to the use of technology and software to manage HR functions, including recruitment, hiring, employee engagement, learning and development, payroll, and benefits administration. These solutions enable businesses to automate administrative tasks, streamline HR processes, and access real-time data for informed decision making. Cloud-based HCM solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and quick deployment, allowing businesses to adapt to changing workforce needs. Big data and machine learning are increasingly being used in HCM solutions to provide insights into employee performance, organizational productivity, and talent management. APIs and integrations with other business applications, such as CRM and finance systems, enable seamless data flow and improved business outcomes. Data security is a major concern for HCM solutions, as they often handle confidential employee data. Cloud-based deployment raises concerns around data storage, access, and unauthorized access. HCM solutions must provide security features, including encryption, multi-factor authentication, and access controls, to mitigate these risks. Employees expect personalized HR services and experiences, which can be delivered through mobile applications, social media integration, and AI-powered chatbots. HCM solutions must also support remote work cultures and provide tools for coaching, learning, and development to attract and retain top talent. Emerging vendors are disrupting the HCM market with innovative solutions, while established vendors continue to offer comprehensive product lines and strong support for HR departments. HCM solutions are increasingly being adopted in the E commerce sector and other industries, leading to a reduction in time and cost for HR procedures and an improvement in workforce productivity.

