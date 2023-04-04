Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market size to grow by USD 303.49 million from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the increase in the prevalence of infertility - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) market size is estimated to increase by USD 303.49 million from 2021 to 2026. The market growth will progress at a CAGR of 6.7%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The rise in the prevalence of infertility is one of the key drivers fueling the human chorionic gonadotropin market growth. Infertility is defined as the inability to conceive a child after more than a year of unprotected intercourse and is expected to increase in women with age. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report of 2020, about 7% of married women aged 15-44 years in the US cannot get pregnant after a year of trying to conceive and many couples struggle with infertility and seek medical help for conception or pregnancy problems. Hence, the increasing infertility rates are expected to drive the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market - Segmentation Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market 2022-2026

This Technavio report extensively covers human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market segmentation by technology (natural source extraction and recombinant technology) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

The market share growth in the natural source extraction segment will be significant for the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market during the forecast period. Human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) is naturally produced in the human placenta by the syncytiotrophoblast and it can be extracted from the urine of pregnant women. It contains pituitary follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), luteinizing hormone (LH), and a small amount of hCG. The growing accessibility of infertility treatment and services, along with increasing infertility issues drives the demand for hCG globally. The rising prevalence of hypogonadism-related illnesses in men, particularly in older adults, is a major growth factor in the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market.

Geographical Analysis

North America is estimated to account for 37% of the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the human chorionic gonadotropin market in the region. Market growth in North America will be slower than the growth of the market in Asia . The growth in the infertility rate in the US population will facilitate the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market growth in the region over the forecast period. Due to the changes in reimbursement policies on infertility treatments, medical tourism, and the rising number of vendors in the region, the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market in North America is expected to witness rapid growth.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market - Vendor Analysis

The global human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market is concentrated, with the presence of a few global and regional vendors. Biocare Medical LLC, Cigna Corp., Cipla Ltd., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kamia Biomedical Company, Lee BioSolutions Inc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MyBioSource Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Sanzyme P Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are some of the major players in the market.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market - Market Analysis

Emerging Trends

Delayed pregnancies among women are a major trend in the human chorionic gonadotropin market.

The average age of women giving birth increases the risk of infertility because fertility declines with age. Furthermore, increasing chances of infertility increase the potential demand for infertility treatment devices and consumables.

The increasing age gives rise to the risk of diabetes and hypertension, which further complicates a pregnancy. Meanwhile, fecundity begins to decrease after a woman reaches the age of 40.

The rise in maternal age depletes the supply of eggs and the risk of having a child with genetic disorders increases.

Hence, age plays a major role in cases of infertility and further leads to a growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

The existence of alternative procedures is one of the factors hampering the human chorionic gonadotropin market growth.

Infertility is a prevalent problem worldwide with about 12% of women aged 15-44 years in the US and about 10% of all males in the United States who are attempting to conceive having difficulty carrying a pregnancy.

who are attempting to conceive having difficulty carrying a pregnancy. Various other alternative treatments are available to treat infertility in both men as well as in women including drugs such as Clomiphene, Gonadotropins, Metformin, assisted reproductive technology (ART), and surgery, which are common treatments.

Hence, alternative options like ART, which includes intrauterine insemination and gamete intrafallopian transfer are anticipated to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) market vendors

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 303.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Biocare Medical LLC, Cigna Corp., Cipla Ltd., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kamia Biomedical Company, Lee BioSolutions Inc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MyBioSource Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Sanzyme P Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural source extraction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural source extraction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Recombinant technology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Recombinant technology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cigna Corp.

Exhibit 85: Cigna Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Cigna Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Cigna Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Ferring B.V.

Exhibit 88: Ferring B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Ferring B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Ferring B.V. - Key offerings

10.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 91: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 92: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 94: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Lee BioSolutions Inc

Exhibit 99: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Key offerings

10.8 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 106: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sanzyme P Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 114: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

