Human Clinical Study Shows Rare New Hemp Extract from ECS Brands Safely Promotes Weight Loss in 100 out of 100 Test Subjects - Without Changes to Diet or Exercise

The results stand in stark contrast to the study's placebo group, in which 64% of participants either gained weight or stayed the same weight and experienced no change in BMI on average. One of four clinical studies of ECS Brands' Nitro-V Hemp Extract , this study provides dramatic evidence of the weight-loss efficacy of this safe, natural, hemp-based microcapsule.

A key finding of the 90-day study was that Nitro-V works independently of diet and exercise. Participants simply took one or two servings of Nitro-V per day but did not implement any other changes, making Nitro-V a particularly practical and attractive weight-loss solution.

"So many people are grappling with their weight being higher than they would like," said Arthur Jaffee, Founder & CEO,

ECS Brands, a leader in creating innovative, scientifically driven, whole-hemp lifestyle products . "They try to make healthy changes but may not see the results they want. Nitro-V is a quantum leap forward in a space where products aimed at appetite control are frequently not backed by science or considered safe. It is a fast and effective supplement that can help manage cravings and jump-start weight loss."

Nitro-V assists in the weight loss process through the use of full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally elevated levels of non-psychoactive tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV), aka the "skinny cannabinoid," and cannabidivarin (CBDV). Research has shown that THCV and CBDV possess pain-relief and anti-seizure properties that are even stronger than CBD.1,2,3

Nitro-V™ Whole-Plant Hemp–Organic Varin Oil is the most highly studied, immune balancing and restorative full spectrum hemp extract available, with many additional benefits backed by modern science. Nitro-V uses 100% clean, natural THCV, cold-extracted with the use of green technology. It is the only industrial hemp-derived, proven safe source for high THCV; all other sources are derived from federally illegal marijuana or are synthetically engineered with no proof of safety. Each microcapsule delivers 50mg of naturally balanced Hemp Cannabinoids in a base of Golden Hemp Seed Oil for complete synergy and Endocannabinoid System (ECS) support.

With over 73% of U.S. adults overweight or obese4, nearly three out of four Americans struggle to support and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Science has proven that a range of severe health issues accompany obesity, increasing the general sense of urgency people have about losing weight and feeling better. However, multiple factors like busy lifestyles, an abundance of convenience foods and individual biology can make weight loss feel like an uphill battle.

"Those working to reduce their weight and enhance their overall health are looking for any advantage they can find to help them stick to their exercise and nutrition regimens," Jaffee said. "With the results of these studies, we think that Nitro-V could be the tool to help many unlock their weight-loss potential and feel better."

Founded by some of the most influential and knowledgeable individuals in the hemp industry, ECS Brands is a highly respected raw materials supplier of Industrial hemp extracts and has pioneered several patented and patent-pending technologies at its state-of-the-art lab and production facilities. The company provides the world's first certified organic, 100% hemp water-soluble and other scientifically driven formulations to some of the largest companies in the hemp category.

All ECS Brands® products are made with TRUE Complete Spectrum hemp extracts. Unlike isolated or synthetic cannabinoids, TRUE Complete Spectrum hemp oil refers to pure oil that features the complete plant profile of all the same cannabinoids present in the original hemp plant. The result is an all-natural hemp oil extract supplement that allows the cannabinoids to work together in an "entourage effect" that provides the highest health benefits possible.

About ECS Brands

ECS Brands ® is a supplier of premium hemp ingredients grown and extracted in America and creator of several innovative lifestyle-based, complete spectrum whole-hemp brands, including Hemp Fuel ®, Care by Derma ®, ENLIGHTENhemp ® and Scooba Snacks . ECS Brands is known for its dedication to transparency, and rigorous safety, quality and potency testing conducted in its certified cGMP, USDA Organic, verified non-GMO project, and FDA registered manufacturing facility. In addition to ECS Brands, the company's other business segments include ECS Health , a clinical research partner and full-service product development platform, and ECS Wholesale .

